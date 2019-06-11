Letter: Trump troubles

Editor:

I got quite a kick out of Bernice Cressy’s letter (It’s Laughable, June 3). It seems she suffers from that old GOP malady — aka convenient, selective amnesia. She appears to have forgotten all about the disaster that President Obama walked into in 2009. He saved our auto industry and millions of jobs while restoring a robust economy, which the current president had nothing to do with but is trying to claim credit for it.

Were presidents Obama, Reagan, Kennedy or Lincoln perfect human beings? No, but they were noble men doing their best for our country unlike the current president who seems to be only interested in looking out for his own and his family’s financial interests. Not only has he not drained the swamp as promised but he has added too many new swamp creatures!

Wally Ebell

Prescott