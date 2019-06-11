Letter: Trump troubles
Editor:
I got quite a kick out of Bernice Cressy’s letter (It’s Laughable, June 3). It seems she suffers from that old GOP malady — aka convenient, selective amnesia. She appears to have forgotten all about the disaster that President Obama walked into in 2009. He saved our auto industry and millions of jobs while restoring a robust economy, which the current president had nothing to do with but is trying to claim credit for it.
Were presidents Obama, Reagan, Kennedy or Lincoln perfect human beings? No, but they were noble men doing their best for our country unlike the current president who seems to be only interested in looking out for his own and his family’s financial interests. Not only has he not drained the swamp as promised but he has added too many new swamp creatures!
Wally Ebell
Prescott
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound after confrontation with deputies near Chino Valley, YCSO reports
- Police seeking armed, dangerous fugitive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- 2 vehicle roll-over collision in Prescott forces closure of Willow Creek Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
13
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
15
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
15
|
Family Storytime
|
SAT
15
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...