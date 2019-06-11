Dewey father selected as Arizona’s Dad by Haggar

Dewey-Humboldt resident Ben Palm has been named Arizona’s winner in the 2019 Haggar Hall of Fame Dads contest.

The national contest, sponsored by Haggar Clothing Co., selected Palm, 46, a firefighter and paramedic, after his wife, Tiffiny, nominated him for the award. In her entry, Tiffiny wrote about the joy her husband receives daily from serving and protecting the Dewey community.

“He can be gone for long stretches due to his job. He is a hard worker and a huge giver,” Tiffiny wrote. “He wants to give the best to our kids and others. Ben has a love for life; nothing fazes him.”

Palm previously has served as a youth pastor and managed a homeless mission in California. As a volunteer, he taught skateboarding and surfing lessons to less fortunate teens.

Currently, Palm is studying for a master’s degree in leadership at Grand Canyon University. He hopes to continue to mentor and coach others.

Not a person to talk about himself, Palm said he has a great family with four children and has been married for 20 years.

Tiffiny noted that he finds time to put his kids first while using his talents to give to others.

“Ben is one amazing man, husband and father,” she wrote.

As one of 50 state winners, Palm will receive a Haggar wardrobe of dress and casual pants, a J.M. Haggar suit, and an exclusive Haggar Hall of Fame Dad blazer.

Palm, a wildland firefighter, currently is fighting the Coldwater Fire in eastern Arizona about four miles south of Clints Well. He said June 7 he had received the suit and it fits well.