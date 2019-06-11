Corridor Calendar: Week of June 12, 2019

CORDES LAKES

School Food Program is from June 3 to July 28 with breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11 am to noon. This program is free for those 18 and younger.

Flag Day is June 14 with flags going up at 7 a.m. at Henry Cordes Park. Come out and help the American Legion members get them up.

June 19 and 27 are the Food Program at the Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, with sign-up starting at 7 a.m.

July 2 NACOG will continue a Caregivers group, providing information for all caregivers. This will start at 10 a.m. and is an ongoing, as needed, group meeting continuing the first Tuesday of each month at the Community Center.

Volunteers are needed to help with events. If you are able and willing to help with planning, preparing and clean-up after events, please call 928-632-9769 and leave your name and phone number. Events cannot be held without volunteer help.

A notary is available during regular library hours at the Cordes Lakes Library.

SPRING VALLEY

A Book Discussion for the beginning of the summer reading program is at Spring Valley Library. This is for teens and adults. The title is “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-time Indian.” There will be pizza and a drawing for another winner in this program. Thanks go to the Friends of the Library for their support in making people a priority.

Movie Night will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Mayer High School on Mule Deer Drive. Everyone is invited and the movie is free – donations gratefully accepted. Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase. This is sponsored by Spring Valley POA and Friends of the Library.

MAYER

A special lunch will be held for fathers on Friday, June 14. This will be spare ribs with all the trimmings, along with a drawing for a goodie basket. Bring Dad in for a special treat starting at 11:30 a.m.

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels now has ice for sale at $1 per bag and has notary service during regular hours.

U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

WEEKLY EVENTS

CORDES LAKES

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.



Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to either eat there or takeout. American Legion meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center. This is an open meeting and all are welcome.

SPRING VALLEY

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

MAYER

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Contact Linda Albin at lalbin45@outlook.com.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds its outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at member’s homes.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.