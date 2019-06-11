OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 11
Weather  90.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Corridor Calendar: Week of June 12, 2019

Originally Published: June 11, 2019 12:13 p.m.

CORDES LAKES

School Food Program is from June 3 to July 28 with breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11 am to noon. This program is free for those 18 and younger.

Flag Day is June 14 with flags going up at 7 a.m. at Henry Cordes Park. Come out and help the American Legion members get them up.

June 19 and 27 are the Food Program at the Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, with sign-up starting at 7 a.m.

July 2 NACOG will continue a Caregivers group, providing information for all caregivers. This will start at 10 a.m. and is an ongoing, as needed, group meeting continuing the first Tuesday of each month at the Community Center.

Volunteers are needed to help with events. If you are able and willing to help with planning, preparing and clean-up after events, please call 928-632-9769 and leave your name and phone number. Events cannot be held without volunteer help.

A notary is available during regular library hours at the Cordes Lakes Library.

SPRING VALLEY

A Book Discussion for the beginning of the summer reading program is at Spring Valley Library. This is for teens and adults. The title is “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-time Indian.” There will be pizza and a drawing for another winner in this program. Thanks go to the Friends of the Library for their support in making people a priority.

Movie Night will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Mayer High School on Mule Deer Drive. Everyone is invited and the movie is free – donations gratefully accepted. Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase. This is sponsored by Spring Valley POA and Friends of the Library.

MAYER

A special lunch will be held for fathers on Friday, June 14. This will be spare ribs with all the trimmings, along with a drawing for a goodie basket. Bring Dad in for a special treat starting at 11:30 a.m.

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels now has ice for sale at $1 per bag and has notary service during regular hours.

U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

WEEKLY EVENTS

CORDES LAKES

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to either eat there or takeout. American Legion meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center. This is an open meeting and all are welcome.

SPRING VALLEY

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

MAYER

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Contact Linda Albin at lalbin45@outlook.com.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds its outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at member’s homes.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Corridor Calendar: Week of June 5, 2019
Corridor Calendar: Week of June 7, 2019
Corridor Briefs
Corridor Briefs: School Food Program coming to Cordes Lakes
Corridor calendar: Week of June 8, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
11
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
11
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
13
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
14
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
15
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries