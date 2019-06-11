OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 12
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cantlon: Luring remote workers here

mugshot photo
By Tom Cantlon
Originally Published: June 11, 2019 10:21 p.m.

I’ve written a couple of times about an economic opportunity that Prescott has an excellent shot at, better than almost any other place. Now it turns out other places are being smart and trying to grab that opportunity.

Rather than focusing on tourism, which has some negative effects, or trying to attract big outfits that don’t have much reason to come here, we should focus on building up what we already have, and what a lot of people would like to do, to come here and be entrepreneurs or independent workers. The types of work and businesses that can happen from anywhere. The consultants, the experts, the people who work strictly on the computer across the internet, the media creators, etc.

The radio piece

https://www.wbur.org/onpoint/2019/03/11/remote-work-from-home-vermont-oklahoma

I’ve known people who work in the movie industry and do their work at movie sites all over the world but make this home-base, and consultants in various fields with clients who contact them from all over the country, a T-shirt designer who gets orders from all over, does the designs, and sends them to production operations around the country. People who have customers outside the area, and those customers send their money to these small businesses here.

There are lots of nice small towns, but Prescott has long had one of the strongest pulls for people who want to move to one. The scenario usually is someone discovers Prescott, wants to move here, but can’t until they retire. Times are changing.

Remote computer work is becoming so common that some towns around the country are offering people some money to help with the move if they’ll move to these small towns and work from there. And people are. You can find various stories on it but a good summary was the “On Point” radio show of March 11.

Tulsa, Oklahoma, is paying a limited number of people $10,000 if they can move there, have work they can bring with them, and commit to stay for at least a year. The state of Vermont is doing similar by helping with moving expenses and other expenses up to $10,000. They’re getting many times more people applying than they have slots for these programs, so they can take their pick.

I think Prescott could go one better. Prescott seems to have a history of attracting strong willed, independent people who are ready to put in a lot of industriousness and creativity into carving out a way to make it here, despite it not being an easy place to do that. People who discover it and will do whatever it takes to be here because they don’t want to be any place else.

So why not do a similar program of helping people get here and get set up, but not just focused on anyone whose company will let them work remotely, but rather specifically on the entrepreneurs and very small business people. They’re likely to fit the fiber of Prescott better, have even more constructive effect on the community than just another person with another job, and, this is key, have bigger spill-over effects on our economy.

In that radio show they interviewed a woman who is one of the chief economic advisers for the Trump administration, and she pointed out how many of these independent workers end up needing other people. They hire at least one helper, or they subcontract with local businesses. And this was just about those remote workers, not even focusing specifically on the entrepreneurs.

Such people likely would give jobs to some of our own local people as helpers, a few may continue to grow into not-so-small businesses, many will need the goods and services of other local businesses, and, this is again key, they will directly or indirectly, intentionally or not, mentor our community, especially our young adults, in the possibilities of entrepreneurship. And what could possibly be a bigger help to our young adults and to the goal of making it more possible for them to stay here?

Tom Cantlon is a local business owner and writer and can be reached at comments at tomcantlon.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: Prescott, the entrepreneur magnet
Cantlon: How to keep Prescott, Prescott
Vermont to pay up to $10K to new residents who work remotely
Tom Cantlon: A positive note about some dedicated people
Column: Explaining being a Democrat to students memorable

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
13
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
14
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
15
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
15
Family Storytime
SAT
15
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries