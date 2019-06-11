OFFERS
Calendar of Events: June

Free Bocce Ball lessons and games, 10 a.m., June 12 at Watson Lake Park. Free parking and admission on Wednesday.

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 11, 2019 10:51 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12

  • Free Bocce Ball lessons and games, 10 a.m. at Watson Lake Park. Free parking and admission on Wednesday.

  • Free legal clinic sponsored by Community Legal Services and The Yavapai County Bar Association, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library Founders Suites A and B, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott.

  • Just Write!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott. Delve into creative writing through a series of fun activities designed especially for imaginative teens, grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

  • Wild West Night benefit for Yavapai Food Bank, The Palace, 120 S. Montezuma St. in Prescott. Tickets cost $35 and include dinner. Prizes, faro demonstation, music and more. Reservations required. 928-541-1996.

  • Summer Social for the Prescott American Association of University Women, 5 to 7 p.m., in the Community Room (Building 19) at Yavapai College.To reserve, contact prescottaauwbranch@gmail.com.

  • U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Thursday, June 13

  • Beginning Meditation and Mindfulness, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

  • Northern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care Systems (NAVAHCS) will host a Town Hall meeting for all veterans at 3:30 p.m. on the main Prescott campus off Highway 89, in the Building 15 theater. 928-717-7587.

  • Prescott Summer Concert Series: Prescott Sings, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

  • The 5th Annual Arizona Sonshine free healthcare clinic, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main Street in Prescott Valley. Services available include dental care, eye exams and glasses, healthy living and wellness coaching; immunizations, school physicals and medical screenings; chiropractic care, physical and massage therapy; mental health services; legal services; and community resource information. Call 844-554-4400 or visit arizonasonshine.com.

  • Why is Everyone Mumbling?” free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation, noon to 1 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Dr, Prescott. 928-778-3747.

  • Let’s Start Writing – Creative Writing Time, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration is required, space is limited. Classes are held in the PC Lab – 2nd Floor. 928-759-3040.

  • Web chatting: FaceTime, Skype, Google Due and Hangouts, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

  • LEGO Build, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

  • U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

  • You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

  • WORDS Book Club, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. All ages.

Friday, June 14

  • Pinterest 101, 10 a.m.,Prescott Public Library, 215 E. GoodwinStreet.

  • Prescott Summer Concert Series: Friday Band, 5 in the Wheel, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

  • The 5th Annual Arizona Sonshine free healthcare clinic, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main Street in Prescott Valley. Services available include dental care, eye exams and glasses, healthy living and wellness coaching; immunizations, school physicals and medical screenings; chiropractic care, physical and massage therapy; mental health services; legal services; and community resource information. Call 844-554-4400 or visit arizonasonshine.com.

  • Republican Women of Prescott June Forum, 3 to 4 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Social Room. Talk of the Town Mayor Pro Tem, Billie Orr and Councilman, Steve Sischka will present information about the many things going on in our town and our bright future ahead.

  • AARP Free Movies for Grownups, 4 p.m., Harkins Theater in Prescott Valley. The June film is “Rocketman,” the human story of musician Elton John. Pre-registration is required. Call 844-418-2281 or visit https://aarp.info/rocketprescottvalley.

  • TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

  • The Complete Job Search, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

  • Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

  • Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

  • Chair Yoga, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

  • Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.

Saturday, June 15

  • Chino Valley Animal Partners will hold a bake sale on June 15 at Olson's Grain located at 344 Highway 89 in Chino Valley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds from the bake sale will be used to help the local town shelter and companion animals in need that reside within the town of Chino Valley.

  • Naturalist Walk: Nature from the Ground Up, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Highlands Center for Natural History. Free, 18 and older. Pre-registration required.

  • Shakespeare In The Pines: The Winter's Tale by William Shakespeare, 6 to 9 p.m. This outdoor theater experience begins with an opening reception hosted by the Highlands Center featuring brews by Prescott Brewing Company, hors d’oeuvres by El Gato Azul, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and desserts from Petit Treats. Highlands Center for Natural History, Prescott. Cost is $60, 18 and older.

  • A Universe of Magic with Eddie Siller, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

  • Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.

  • Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.

  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Sunday, June 16

  • Celtic Folk Jam Session, 1:30 to 4 p.m.,Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley.

  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Monday, June 17

  • Potter’s House Music & Films, 6 to 9:15 p.m., courthouse plaza.

  • PV Library Monday Night Movie: The Upside, 5 to 7 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, no registration required. 928-759-3040.

  • Windows 10, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

  • A Universe of Art, 10:15 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Tuesday, June 18

  • Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, Larry Kantor Quartet, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

  • Buying and selling on ebay, noon to 2 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

  • A Universe of Crafts, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

  • GED informational session at Yavapai College in Prescott Valley, 5 to 7 p.m. Free.

  • Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Wednesday, June 19

  • Highgate Senior Living Classic Car Show in celebration of Father’s Day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1600 Petroglyph Pointe Drive, Prescot. tA portion of drawing proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

  • Just Write!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Delve into creative writing through a series of fun activities designed especially for imaginative teens, grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

  • Knits & Knots! 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 East Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040.

  • Prescott Valley Art Guild, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 East Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040.

  • Prescott Stamp Club lunch and meeting, 1 p.m., Palace Restaurant, 120 S Montezuma, Prescott. 928-445-1673 or dwayne@yfplan.com.

  • U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Thursday, June 20

  • 3rd Annual Quad-Cities Caregiver Symposium, 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room, 7401 Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. Check out the exhibits before the program begins at 10:15 a.m. Free. To register, call Lita Nelson at 928-213-5255.

  • PVPL Book Club: The Great Alone’ by Kristin Hannah, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 East Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040.

  • LEGO Build! 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

  • Prescott Summer Concert Series: Central Arizona Concert Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

  • Teen Parent Educational Support Group, 1 to 2 p.m., Arizona's Children Association, 1055 Ruth Street, Prescott. Open to teens who have young children in their care: learn about how your baby's brain "wires up" with other young parents. mbathgate@arizonaschildren.org / 602-371-1366.

  • Let’s Start Writing – Creative Writing Time, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration is required, space is limited. Classes are held in the PC Lab – 2nd Floor. 928-759-3040.

  • Web chatting: FaceTime, Skype, Google Due and Hangouts, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

  • Arizona's Raptor Experience for Kids, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

  • U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

  • You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

  • Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In, 4 to 7 p.m., corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets in Prescott. Paacaz.com.

  • Arizona Attorney General's Prescott Satellite Office, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Volunteers assist with consumer fraud complaint, civil rights complaint and questions regarding scams, consumer fraud, life care planning and other issues. 602-542-2123 or CommunityServices@AZAG.gov.

Friday, June 21

  • St. Catherine Laboure Church all-parish rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2062 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley. visit stcatherinecv.org.

  • TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

  • The Complete Job Search, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

  • Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

  • Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

  • Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Chandler Woodwind Quintet / Sextet Group featuring clarinet, oboe, French horn, bassoon, flute and piano. Call Bruce or Suzanne at 928-778-6965.

  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

  • Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.

