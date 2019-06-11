OFFERS
Attempt at Great Salt Lake to break float record falls short

People sit on a couch during a gathering at the Great Salt Lake Saturday, June 8, 2019, near Magna, Utah. Utah park officials invited people to a beach on the lake's south end in an attempt to set the world record for the largest number of people floating together, unassisted, in a line at one time. Utah State Parks manager Jim Wells said only about 300 people showed up for the event. According to the Guinness World Records website , Argentina holds the current record after 1,941 people successfully floated together on the surface of Lago Epecuén de Carhué in 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

People sit on a couch during a gathering at the Great Salt Lake Saturday, June 8, 2019, near Magna, Utah. Utah park officials invited people to a beach on the lake's south end in an attempt to set the world record for the largest number of people floating together, unassisted, in a line at one time. Utah State Parks manager Jim Wells said only about 300 people showed up for the event. According to the Guinness World Records website , Argentina holds the current record after 1,941 people successfully floated together on the surface of Lago Epecuén de Carhué in 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 11, 2019 10:02 p.m.

MAGNA, Utah — A gathering at the Great Salt Lake in hopes of making it into the record books fell way short.

Utah park officials invited people to a beach on the lake’s south end Saturday in an attempt to set the world record for the largest number of people floating together, unassisted, in a line at one time. The lake’s high salinity makes it easy to float on the water.

photo

People come out of the Great Salt Lake during a gathering that fell short of making it into the record books Saturday, June 8, 2019, near Magna, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

According to the Guinness World Records website , Argentina holds the current record after 1,941 people successfully floated together on the surface of Lago Epecuén de Carhué in 2017.

Utah State Parks manager Jim Wells said only about 300 people showed up for Saturday’s event but “everybody had fun (and) it ended up being a beautiful day.”

photo

A gathering at the Great Salt Lake in hopes of making it into the record books fell way short Saturday, June 8, 2019, near Magna, Utah. Utah park officials invited people to a beach on the lake's south end in an attempt to set the world record for the largest number of people floating together, unassisted, in a line at one time. Utah State Parks manager Jim Wells said only about 300 people showed up for the event. According to the Guinness World Records website , Argentina holds the current record after 1,941 people successfully floated together on the surface of Lago Epecuén de Carhué in 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

