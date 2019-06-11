OFFERS
Subscribe Now
7 in 7 - What do Shakespeare, drugs and paddling have in common?
Seven events that take place over the next seven days

Desirae Yourgules sings “Praying” by Keesha as Prescott Sings!, formerly Prescott Idol, opens its 10th season on Thursday, June 6, 2019, on the Yavapai County courthouse plaza. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Desirae Yourgules sings “Praying” by Keesha as Prescott Sings!, formerly Prescott Idol, opens its 10th season on Thursday, June 6, 2019, on the Yavapai County courthouse plaza. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: June 11, 2019 10:13 p.m.

Looking for something to do this coming week? Live entertainment, supporting a good cause, physical activity?

The Daily Courier is offering a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities in the next seven days.

Some are free, some need RSVPs, and some require registration or tickets. Following are the first seven, in no particular order:

1) Solar Oven S’Mores

Teens ages 12 to 18 are welcome to join an activity at the Prescott Valley Public Library making Solar Oven S’Mores by using the power of the sun. The event takes place at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, in the teen area of the library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

2) Prescott Sings!

The 10th annual contest, Prescott Sings!, formerly known as Prescott Idol, takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday on the Yavapai County courthouse plaza. There are eight more chances for singers to show off their talent and be discovered. Following each performance, the public has 24 hours to place their vote for a favorite “star.”

The finale is Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St.

3) Hot Air Balloon Festival

Photographers love colorful hot air balloons, and where better to take pictures than at the Mile High Hot Air Balloon Festival on the athletic fields of Prescott Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St. Weather permitting, there will be a nighttime balloon glow when the balloons will fire up their burners.

For $30 (more on day of event), participants receive 10 tickets to partake of beverages from distillers, wineries and breweries, and enjoy food from seven vendors. Non-drinker admission is $10. Live entertainment will be provided by Salt of the Earth band. Weather permitting, balloon rides will be available. A portion of the proceeds benefits Prescott’s Sister City, Caborca.

4) Paddle in the moonlight

There will be a full moon on Monday, June 17, and Watson Lake can be a great place

photo

Courier stock image

to view it. Rent a kayak and float under a magical sky with Born to be Wild Adventures’ 3-hour Moonlight Kayaking event.

The company rents single kayaks for $25, tandems for $50, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on full-moon nights. The lake closes at 10 p.m. For more information, call 928-499-5621.

5) Shakespeare in the Pines

The Highlands Center for Natural History and Laark Productions present the sixth annual Shakespeare in the Pines with “The Winter’s Tale”, directed by Karla Burkitt.

Told in an outdoor theatre experience, the tale embraces a madly jealous king who condemns his innocent wife and his best friend to death, a baby princess abandoned in a distant shore where she is adopted by a kindly shepherd, and a prince disguised as a peasant to woo a lovely maiden.

Taking place Friday and Saturday, June 14-15 and June 21-22, a reception will start at 6 p.m. with the performance at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60 and include catered appetizers by El Gato Azul, local beer, wine, coffee and dessert.

Location is 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott. Order tickets for general seating (rain or shine) through highlandscenter.org.

6) Unveiling at Horses with HEART Riding Center

A ribbon cutting will celebrate the dedication and unveiling of the Horses with HEART new tack building at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, at the HwH Riding Center, 2705 S. Highway 89 in Chino Valley.

This organization provides individuals with disabilities the opportunity to participate in therapeutic and recreational horseback riding. Feel free to bring family and friends to this community event. Beverages and light refreshments will be offered. For more information, call 928-533-9178 or visit hwhonline.org.

7) Drug and Alcohol Awareness Symposium

The event is not just for law enforcement agencies. The public also is invited to the Drug and Alcohol Awareness Symposium from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 19, in the Community Room, Building 19, at Yavapai College.

Featured speakers at this free event include Det. Matthew Shay, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office; Det. Dan Webb, Arizona Department of Liquor; Sgt. James Tobin, Yavapai College Police Department; and Jim Ragan, Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

They will discuss marijuana production and illicit narcotic cannabis labs, underage drinking and youth drug trends, the rise in methamphetamine manufacturing and use in Arizona, and “How Much Do You Know?” a fun, interactive learning event to test your knowledge on drug and alcohol issues. Bring your smart-phone to participate.

Court personnel, social workers, educators, public service providers, health care and treatment providers, and interested community members are welcome. Snacks and light refreshments will be provided. Register by Friday, June 14, to matforce@cableone.net.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s 7 in 7 series? Email information to stone@prescottaz.com.

