5 children not part of his wedding plans; now says, ‘I love being a dad’

Mistie Stebbins, a former emergency planner for Yavapai County, met her husband, Scott, a Prescott Valley police officer, when a house exploded.

Thirteen years later, Scott claims his wife trained him well in emergency management procedures, which comes in handy on a daily basis.

The couple has adopted five young, active children, adding to a household that also includes a newly graduated teenager.

“Children were not on my horizon. I had no desire to have children,” Lt. Scott Stebbins, Prescott Valley Police Department, said about his wedding plans back in 2006.

When he and Mistie married, Caleb, the Bradshaw Mountain High School graduate, was 4 years old and he and Scott quickly bonded.

Four years later, Scott had a change of heart, and soon the couple were completing classes to become foster-adopt parents. Scott chafed under all the rules and regulations required for licensing, his wife said, but they finished the course.

FIRST FOSTER EXPERIENCES

Right before a scheduled trip was to happen, they received three girls — and bought a minivan. They were told the girls were theirs, but too soon, a judge ruled the girls had to stay in their original county and were removed.

“It was a heartbreaker,” Scott said.

Through an acquaintance with the mother, Katelyn came into their lives next. The young girl was medically fragile and the Stebbins quickly trained to care for her, ahead of the required one year experience as foster care providers. They gave the child a home, a dad, a family, and trips to the beach before she passed away a year and a half later.

“Katelyn always wanted a baby. Two weeks later, we learned of a shaken child with seizures — Zane. If it hadn’t been for Katelyn, we would not have been medically trained to care for this child,” Mistie said.

Zane’s twin brother, Jaden, also suffered physical abuse, but not as severe. Now healthy 7-year-olds, they were 3 months old when they became family members.

Then there was baby Grace, who stayed long enough for the biological father to get his life cleaned up and marry a good woman. “It was devastating, but not meant to be,” Mistie said about Grace’s departure.

These losses have helped her understand and feel compassion for parents who have injured a child. Many parents are a product of their environment, she said.

FAMILY EXPANDS

Quincy, now 5, was supposed to be a short-term placement, voluntarily placed by his parents who struggled with drug use. He, too, is a permanent part of the family.

Abby, arriving at 3 months old with a feeding tube, put the Stebbins over the limit of four children under the age of 5. So their good friend, Crystal Macari, joined the household. Medically retired after a severe leg injury, Macari lives on the property in the guesthouse built for her.

Emily, Abby’s older sister, entered foster care at age 2 after needing surgery not related to abuse, and with her, the Stebbins family is about as full as can be. Abby, by the way, started therapy at 18 months to take in food by mouth, and no longer needs the feeding device.

Question: What does he do that makes him a good daddy? Abby, 4: He makes us food, French toast and pancakes. Quincy, 5: Getting bad guys. Making dinner, mac and cheese. Emily, 6: Daddy gives me hugs. Daddy loves me so much. Jaden, 7: He works very hard. He reads the Bible to us. Hiking Thumb Butte. Zane, 7: He believes in Jesus and taking care of us. (To his dad): You are great and awesome. Caleb, 17: I had a flat tire this morning, and I called and he told me what to do. When I was younger, after church we would go to the Raven Café. Scott, 59: And now I need to go unplug the toilet.

What has been extraordinary for the family is that Emily and Abby’s grandparents have remained active in their lives and have taken on the role of grandparents for all the children.

“Kids can’t have too many people to love them,” Mistie said, adding that Katelyn’s mother also remains part of the family.

Big brother Caleb, 17, describes the household as “crazy.” “Sometimes they are bundles of joy. Other times not so much.” His job and school have kept him busy. Caleb will compete at the International Thespian Festival in Nebraska this summer, and he starts at Yavapai College in the fall studying performing arts and computer science.

BEING A FATHER

According to Mistie, Scott does an amazing job of balancing work and home life. “I won the perfect husband lottery,” she said.

When asked what he does that makes him such a good father, Scott replied with a laugh, “the dishes.” Mistie had a list of answers: plays with the kids, takes them to the park, makes their lunches, attends their school performances, and manages to get home most nights for dinner and almost always in time to read bedtime stories. He also makes her a cup of tea every morning, a cup of love, she calls it.

Scott credits his father, a missionary and preacher, and the life lessons of growing up on a Minnesota farm with his ability to be a good dad. His father would type him weekly letters during his college years.

“He was caring, loving, and a great communicator,” Scott said, tearing up as he realized it was the sixth anniversary of his father’s death. “Good dads run in the family tree.”

“This is a family put together by God. Non-traditional doesn’t mean it’s any less special,” Mistie said.