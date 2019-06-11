3 development projects up for council approval

A proposed senior living facility at Viewpoint and Long Look Drive and a zoning map change for a multi-family development near Quailwood Meadows and Bradshaw Mountain Road will come before the Prescott Valley Town Council at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, for possible approval.

Both projects have had public hearings; the Planning and Zoning Commission has reviewed the requests and has recommended council members approve the plans.

Most of the consent items on the agenda are to approve annual contracts for services that include mowing, landscaping, striping, fuel and janitorial services. The council will also is expected to vote on contracts for materials such as concrete and asphalt, and also portable toilets and solid waste services.

A 94-unit commercial warehouse/office space also will come before the council as a final condominium plat on five acres located west of Lake Valley Road and south of Highway 69. Individuals will own their units rather than lease them. This allows maintenance and administration to the Lake Valley Business Park Condominium Association.

Starting off the council meeting, Ed Bantel, program administrator, will give a presentation on AMRRP/South West Risk. Alan Graham will be presented with a Quilt of Valor. Town Manager Larry Tarkowski will make an unspecified presentation. And Prescott Valley Police Department Chief Bryan Jarrell will be honored as he retires after five years of service to PVPD.

The council meets in the auditorium of the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Process begins in pursuit of new police chief

The Town of Prescott Valley hopes to have a new police chief hired and on duty by November. Hiring efforts began this past week with the town’s decision to hire the executive search firm of Peckham & McKenney to recruit for the new police chief.

The current police chief, Bryan Jarrell, will be retiring June 21 after five years with the town.



Peckham & McKenney has managed hundreds of executive searches throughout the West, successfully completing 20 police chief placements, according to a news release. Since 2010, 80 percent of the firm’s placements are still with their employers today. The firm offers a one-year placement guarantee.

Andrew Gorgey will serve as Peckham & McKenney’s recruiter for Prescott Valley. He has met with Prescott Valley town representatives and employees to develop a candidate profile. He expects the position to be listed in mid-June, with a selection of 10 to 15 pre-screened candidates by the end of August. He anticipates four to six will be selected for interviews.

The town council hopes to welcome its new police chief by November.

— Prescott Valley Tribune