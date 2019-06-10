Woman drowns after falling from tube on Verde River

SCOTTSDALE — Authorities say a 25-year-old woman drowned over the weekend while tubing on the Verde River outside Scottsdale.

Maricopa County sheriff's officials identified the woman Sunday as Joanna B. Pacheco Sereno.

According to deputies, Sereno was with friends on the river Saturday afternoon. Each person was riding an inner tube and the tubes were tied to each other.

Witnesses say Sereno's head hit a tree branch and she ended up falling off her tub.

Her friends also fell but they were able to make it to shore.

Her body was recovered about 30 minutes later near the west shoreline but she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected.