Woman drowns after falling from tube on Verde River
SCOTTSDALE — Authorities say a 25-year-old woman drowned over the weekend while tubing on the Verde River outside Scottsdale.
Maricopa County sheriff's officials identified the woman Sunday as Joanna B. Pacheco Sereno.
According to deputies, Sereno was with friends on the river Saturday afternoon. Each person was riding an inner tube and the tubes were tied to each other.
Witnesses say Sereno's head hit a tree branch and she ended up falling off her tub.
Her friends also fell but they were able to make it to shore.
Her body was recovered about 30 minutes later near the west shoreline but she was pronounced dead.
Authorities say no foul play is suspected.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound after confrontation with deputies near Chino Valley, YCSO reports
- Police seeking armed, dangerous fugitive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
11
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
11
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
13
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
15
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...