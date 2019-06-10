Touring the WWII Superfortress B-29 submerged in Lake Mead
KINGMAN – Should diving to the plane submerged in Lake Mead be allowed? The Lake Mead Recreation Area considers allowing guided access again, but would like to consult the public first.
It was 1948 and the WWII Superfortress B-29 was gathering lower altitudes data over Lake Mead. Bad conditions and an incorrectly set altimeter caused the crash.
The site of the crash was discovered by local divers in 2003. Because the plane crashed within a national park, it is being protected as other natural resources within 1.5 million acres of the Lake Mead Recreation Area. The site has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
After park divers conducted an assessment of the plane and crash site, it was opened to limited permitted diving from 2008-2009 and 2015-2017.
But conditions in Lake Mead change constantly, along with the level of water. Less water means easier access to the wreckage, but worse preservation.
According to Dr. David Conlin from National Park Service Submerged Resources Center who visited the site multiple times, the plane looks like a spaceship.
“It does not belong to the Park Service; it belongs to the American people. It’s an incredible piece of history, Cold War history and World War II history,” he said in a 2017 interview with the Boulder City Review.
The permit would specify technical qualifications for dive master, dive guide, and diver, the client-to-guide ratio, the number of client dives per month, NPS monitoring of diving activities, and adjustment of the requirements of the Commercial Use Authorization in response to changes in the condition of the site.
Comments should be submitted by June 30, 2019 at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?documentID=95870 or via mail to Lake Mead National Recreation Area, B29 CUA, 601 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound after confrontation with deputies near Chino Valley, YCSO reports
- Police seeking armed, dangerous fugitive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
11
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
11
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
13
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
15
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...