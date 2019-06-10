Sustainability Symposium offers skills, methods for teachers

The word “sustainability” in many people’s minds is the act of finding an ecological balance of resources. As the participants learned Friday, June 7, at The Orme School’s Sustainability in Schools Symposium, the word is that and much more.



This is the fourth year the Sustainability Alliance has organized the symposium for teachers and staff to gather knowledge and resources for their classrooms and schools. While the focus this year was on using curriculum standards and benchmarks to measure impact, sustainability really boils down to wanting to leave this place better than we found it, said Jaimie Cloud, founder of the Cloud Institute for Sustainability Education.

ATTENDEES

Many of the participants are teachers in K-12 grades. Surprisingly, half were English or language teachers, a third were math and science teachers. Three staff members from Mountain Charter School in Flagstaff said they wanted to expand their current garden and greenhouse, and they have support from their administration, which covered the cost of their attendance.

“They told us, ‘Learn everything you can and bring it back,’” said one of the teachers.

Former school librarian, Cheryl Yeatts, came to gather ideas. Now a librarian in Sedona, she has grant money available to put a year’s worth of sustainability programs together for the community.

Norma Owens is teaching 18 students this summer at Central Arizona College on recycling waste. She uses articles and videos with the high schoolers, and was looking for a good textbook that would engage the students.

GARDEN TOUR

The day began with a tour of the garden area led by Orme teacher and farmer Jennie Wolfe. She works with students five periods a day as they rotate through assigned chores, with the garden being one of four categories (horses, kitchen and grounds work making up the others).

The school’s garden and orchard provides food for the cafeteria, and students are involved in all aspects from planting, weeding, harvesting, preparing meals, and composting. The school received grant money for a beehive project, which arrived two weeks ago, Wolfe said.

SUSTAINABILITY SUPPORT

One-quarter of this year’s participants report they had support within small groups at their school, 33% were able to conduct extracurricular activities or clubs, 38% said their administrators backed them, and 4% said sustainability was actively integrated throughout their school.

Taking sustainability projects from extracurricular club activities into the classroom requires support from administrators. Most want low- or no-cost programs that align with school values and follow curriculum standards.

One teacher took her eighth-graders to the city’s wastewater treatment plant for “real world experience” on what happens when they flush the toilet. The same students participate in water quality testing on the Verde River upstream and downstream from the plant, learning that “what they do directly impacts their water quality,” the teacher said.

These projects give power and relevance to the participants, said Richard Sidy, Gardens for Humanity.

NOT JUST ECOLOGY

Sustainability is a concept that also embraces human needs. One example of how to extend this belief into the community is by sharing tools, equipment and services through neighborhood gardens, potlucks and discussion groups on social justice topics.

In the morning session on systems thinking, Caryl Crowell, Waters Center for Systems Thinking, described how the systems thinking approach helps students analyze and solve social problems such as playground behavior.

Systems thinking is a process of understanding how parts interrelate with the whole, how systems work over time, how one thing influences another, and the value of changing perspective.

Students who learn systems thinking are better able to understand concepts and can visually show their thinking process, Crowell said. It can be taught as early as preschool and fits within all subject matters.

As examples, she explained how kindergartners graphed a cause-and-effect chart showing the interaction of aphids and ladybugs. A first-grader wrote about friendship, “The more I include, the more people will include me. It makes me want to include others more.”

Third-graders were able to show how a fundraising project integrates income, expenses, and maybe even a need for advertising to create customer desire, which would lead to more sales.

Fourth-graders used the iceberg exercise to identify underlying reasons for playground problems. Crowell said this resulted in training the following year for all students, teachers and playground monitors on consistent and uniform rules for using equipment.

PRACTICING SUSTAINABILITY

Orme School provided a low carbon lunch, and the afternoon included sessions on content standards, “sustainabilizing” a lesson, and methods of getting funding.

In keeping with the values of sustainability, this was a zero waste event, and participants were asked to bring a travel mug or reusable water bottle, and to take home anything they brought with them that could not be recycled or composted.

For more information on these symposiums or on the Sustainability Alliance, visit sustainabilityallianceaz.org or email Darcy Hitchcock at sustainabilityallianceaz@gmail.com.

