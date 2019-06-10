Special summer event for poets, readers, writers set for June 13 in Prescott
Laraine Herring, Lynne Thompson appear Thursday
Two writers — a fiction, non-fiction and memoir author and a poet — will read from their works in a free summer event through the Literary Southwest at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, in the Yavapai College Community Room, Building 19.
A dessert buffet and beverages complement the reading.
Novelist, memoirist, writing guide, and nonfiction stylist Laraine Herring currently teaches psychology classes at Yavapai College, and is the director of the creative writing program.
Literary Southwest Director Jim Natal calls Herring “a creative dynamo” with a unique approach to her work.
“Her writing is centered and introspective in a lovely way; her writing guides are standouts for their usefulness,” Natal said.
Herring has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Arizona (1990), a Masters of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Antioch University-Los Angeles (2001), and a Masters in Counseling Psychology from Prescott College (2003).
Award-winning poet Lynne Thompson hails from Los Angeles, and recent works have appeared, or are forthcoming, in Poetry, Colorado Review, New England Review and the anthology, “Fire and Rains: Ecopoetry of California.” She is an editor for the journal, Spillway.
“I’ve known Lynne for a number of years and she is really hitting poetic stride,” Natal said. “She’s a dynamic reader, and her recent work is autobiographical and thoughtful, but with a very spicy edge, probably owing to her Caribbean background.”
The Literary Southwest is made possible by Yavapai College and the Yavapai College Foundation, with additional support provided by Peregrine Book Company. For more information, visit yc.edu/Literarysw or contact Jim Natal at 928-776-2295.
Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
