Roughrider trio named to NCJAA Division I All-American teams
Junior College Softball
PRESCOTT — The season might be over, but the awards, honors and recognitions keep on rolling in for Yavapai softball as Shaylee Alani, Kylie Brown and Shaye Pinner received a 2019 FPN NJCAA Division I Pitching and Offensive All-American honor.
Ten position players and five pitchers were named to the first and second team each while 15 position players and 10 pitchers were given honorable mentions.
Alani was selected to be on the first team for her stellar freshman campaign at Yavapai. The second baseman from Kailua-Kona, Hawaii belted 18 homers and 79 RBIs this season for a team-leading .490 batting average. This honor marks her fourth this year as she was also named to the NFCA All-West Region First Team, the NFCA All-American First Team and the FPN All-American First Team.
Hailing from Aztec, N.M., Brown had herself a super effective sophomore season to the tune of 18 home runs, 69 RBIs and 10 stolen bases to go along with a .451 average at the dish, earning her a spot on the second team. This honor is also her fourth this year as she was already named to the NFCA All-West Region First Team, NFCA All-American Second Team and the FPN All-American Second Team. In addition, Brown was named Yavapai College Student Athlete of the Year.
Last but not least, Shaye Pinner’s outing in the circle this season earned her an honorable mention. In 41 appearances and 168.2 innings pitched, the freshman from Gladstone, Ore., registered a 3.82 ERA with 191 strikeouts, 92 earned runs for a 23-5 record.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound after confrontation with deputies near Chino Valley, YCSO reports
- Police seeking armed, dangerous fugitive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
11
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
11
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
13
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
15
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...