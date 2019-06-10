Roughrider trio named to NCJAA Division I All-American teams

PRESCOTT — The season might be over, but the awards, honors and recognitions keep on rolling in for Yavapai softball as Shaylee Alani, Kylie Brown and Shaye Pinner received a 2019 FPN NJCAA Division I Pitching and Offensive All-American honor.

Ten position players and five pitchers were named to the first and second team each while 15 position players and 10 pitchers were given honorable mentions.

Alani was selected to be on the first team for her stellar freshman campaign at Yavapai. The second baseman from Kailua-Kona, Hawaii belted 18 homers and 79 RBIs this season for a team-leading .490 batting average. This honor marks her fourth this year as she was also named to the NFCA All-West Region First Team, the NFCA All-American First Team and the FPN All-American First Team.

Hailing from Aztec, N.M., Brown had herself a super effective sophomore season to the tune of 18 home runs, 69 RBIs and 10 stolen bases to go along with a .451 average at the dish, earning her a spot on the second team. This honor is also her fourth this year as she was already named to the NFCA All-West Region First Team, NFCA All-American Second Team and the FPN All-American Second Team. In addition, Brown was named Yavapai College Student Athlete of the Year.

Last but not least, Shaye Pinner’s outing in the circle this season earned her an honorable mention. In 41 appearances and 168.2 innings pitched, the freshman from Gladstone, Ore., registered a 3.82 ERA with 191 strikeouts, 92 earned runs for a 23-5 record.

