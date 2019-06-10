OFFERS
Tue, June 11
Prescott Film Festival continues for 5th day Tuesday

Prescott Film Festival Founder and Executive Director Helen Stephenson moderates questions answered by Frank Shankwitz after the screening of “Wish Man” at the Prescott Film Festival Friday, June 7. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Prescott Film Festival Founder and Executive Director Helen Stephenson moderates questions answered by Frank Shankwitz after the screening of “Wish Man” at the Prescott Film Festival Friday, June 7. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 10, 2019 7:54 p.m.

More workshops and films are set for the fifth day of the Prescott Film Festival at Yavapai College, Tuesday, June 11, starting at noon with The Best Documentary Short Films from 10 Years of the Prescott Film Festival followed by day four of Filmmaker Bootcamp at 1 p.m. and Tech kills the movies! Film at 11 at 2 p.m., all in Building Three, Room 119.

Made in Yavapai County is in the Yavapai College Art Gallery at 4 p.m. and “The Samuel Project” and “Portraitist” are showing in the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $13 for general admission; $7 for students; $110 for a 10-pack of general admission tickets; $75 for the gourmet dinner, $280 for a Platinum Pass, and $175 for the all film pass.

Yavapai College is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

