Prescott Film Festival continues for 5th day Tuesday
More workshops and films are set for the fifth day of the Prescott Film Festival at Yavapai College, Tuesday, June 11, starting at noon with The Best Documentary Short Films from 10 Years of the Prescott Film Festival followed by day four of Filmmaker Bootcamp at 1 p.m. and Tech kills the movies! Film at 11 at 2 p.m., all in Building Three, Room 119.
Made in Yavapai County is in the Yavapai College Art Gallery at 4 p.m. and “The Samuel Project” and “Portraitist” are showing in the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $13 for general admission; $7 for students; $110 for a 10-pack of general admission tickets; $75 for the gourmet dinner, $280 for a Platinum Pass, and $175 for the all film pass.
Yavapai College is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.prescottfilmfestival.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound after confrontation with deputies near Chino Valley, YCSO reports
- Police seeking armed, dangerous fugitive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
11
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
11
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
13
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
15
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...