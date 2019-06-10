Obituary: Karrell W. 'Skip' Clark

Karrell W. “Skip” Clark, a child of God, died in his home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is formerly of Prescott, Arizona. Services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 11 a.m., at American Lutheran Church Sun City, 17200 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, Arizona, 85373, Reception to follow service.

