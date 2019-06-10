OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 11
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Alan L. ‘Big Al’ Hotchkiss

Alan L. ‘Big Al’ Hotchkiss

Alan L. ‘Big Al’ Hotchkiss

Originally Published: June 10, 2019 6:57 p.m.

Alan L. “Big Al” Hotchkiss March 23, 1938 to May 28, 2019 Al started his professional career with IBM at the plant site in San Jose, California. From building machines, repairing them, to programming them and then consulting, he spent 35 years with IBM. It is no surprise that when he retired, his passion was taking in computers of all ages and restoring them to good working order. He didn’t limit himself just to computers; he also worked on printers and monitors.

When we first moved to Prescott he worked at a local shuttle company’s office dispatching and maintaining their computer system. He moved out into the field to drive and did two of his favorite things: driving and talking! He drove for five or six years and then decided to try something different. He was the call screener for a local talk radio station until health issues forced him to retire. During his time at the radio station, we went on several cruises and found another passion - cruising and seeing the world!

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Vickie; his two sons, Thomas (Christina) and Theodore (Carey); his sister (Carol); two nieces and two grandnieces; and three grandchildren.

Thank you to the dedicated staff at Pleasant Valley Care Home, Palliative Care, AKDHC, Dr. Nica, all the hard working doctors, nurses dialysis technicians and aides at YRMC West and Fresenius Kidney Care and Dialysis for all your efforts on Al’s behalf. Also, a big thanks to the various Prescott transportation companies that helped over the past years.

Al succumbed to pneumonia and kidney disease after a lengthy battle. Donations in his name can be made to the Mayo Clinic Kidney Transplant Center in Scottsdale. There will not be any services as his wish was for everyone to remember him as he was. Private arrangements by Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Alan L. “Big Al” Hotchkiss
Medicare covers kidney disease
Kidney dialysis helps patients by cleaning their blood
Non-profit restores, donates computers
Court: Widow waited too long to sue VA for delays in husband’s care

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
11
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
11
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
13
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
14
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
15
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries