Obituary: Alan L. ‘Big Al’ Hotchkiss
Alan L. “Big Al” Hotchkiss March 23, 1938 to May 28, 2019 Al started his professional career with IBM at the plant site in San Jose, California. From building machines, repairing them, to programming them and then consulting, he spent 35 years with IBM. It is no surprise that when he retired, his passion was taking in computers of all ages and restoring them to good working order. He didn’t limit himself just to computers; he also worked on printers and monitors.
When we first moved to Prescott he worked at a local shuttle company’s office dispatching and maintaining their computer system. He moved out into the field to drive and did two of his favorite things: driving and talking! He drove for five or six years and then decided to try something different. He was the call screener for a local talk radio station until health issues forced him to retire. During his time at the radio station, we went on several cruises and found another passion - cruising and seeing the world!
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Vickie; his two sons, Thomas (Christina) and Theodore (Carey); his sister (Carol); two nieces and two grandnieces; and three grandchildren.
Thank you to the dedicated staff at Pleasant Valley Care Home, Palliative Care, AKDHC, Dr. Nica, all the hard working doctors, nurses dialysis technicians and aides at YRMC West and Fresenius Kidney Care and Dialysis for all your efforts on Al’s behalf. Also, a big thanks to the various Prescott transportation companies that helped over the past years.
Al succumbed to pneumonia and kidney disease after a lengthy battle. Donations in his name can be made to the Mayo Clinic Kidney Transplant Center in Scottsdale. There will not be any services as his wish was for everyone to remember him as he was. Private arrangements by Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound after confrontation with deputies near Chino Valley, YCSO reports
- Police seeking armed, dangerous fugitive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
11
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
11
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
13
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
15
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...