Man pleads guilty to stealing $12,565 worth of corned beef and canned mackerel
HAGATNA, Guam — A Guam man has pleaded guilty to stealing cases of corned beef and canned mackerel.
Edwin Guiao Ocampo was the warehouse manager for 7-Day Supermarket and was accused of stealing more than $12,000 worth of corned beef and mackerel. Court documents say he gave 10 cases of corned beef and two cases of canned mackerel to his co-defendant, a former employee at the store.
The Pacific Daily News reports Ocampo received a deferred plea agreement last week, which means the case will be expunged from his record if he stays out of trouble.
In addition to pleading guilty, Ocampo agreeed to pay $500 to the store owner. He must also stay away from the owner and the store for the next three years.
