Logano edges Kurt Busch, Truex in overtime
NASCAR
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Joey Logano won his second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season, holding off Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. in overtime Monday.
Logano was trying to hold on to a dwindling lead over Truex and Busch with five laps remaining, but around that time, Erik Jones went onto the grass, bringing out the caution flag that forced overtime. Logano and Truex were up front on the restart, along with Kurt and Kyle Busch, and Logano pulled ahead and held on.
It was the fifth victory of the season for Team Penske and the third in a row for Ford at Michigan International Speedway. This was the 100th race at Michigan for NASCAR’s top series.
The race was held Monday after being rained out Sunday.
Logano won the first stage but had to pit toward the end of the second stage, enabling Austin Dillon to win that one. It was a dominant visit to MIS for Logano, who won the pole in qualifying and then led a track-record 163 laps in the race. The previous mark of 162 was set in 1989 by Rusty Wallace — although Logano’s race was extended by the overtime.
Logano won for the 23rd time in his career and took over the points lead from Kyle Busch. Kurt Busch finished second Monday, followed by Truex, Daniel Suarez and Kyle Busch.
Clint Bowyer, who won one of the two MIS races last year, went into the wall early in the final stage and ended up 35th. Kevin Harvick won the other Michigan race last year. He had to pit toward the end of the first stage in this one with a loose wheel, but he worked his way back into contention and finished seventh.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound after confrontation with deputies near Chino Valley, YCSO reports
- Police seeking armed, dangerous fugitive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
11
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
11
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
13
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
15
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...