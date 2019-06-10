Letters: Never agree on anything

Never agree on anything

Editor:

On May 15, the Courier reached new heights by publishing liberal Trump hating letters by both Bob Lynn and Larry Wonderling. What astounds me is that these people must think their writings will convert conservatives into liberals. The fact is, liberals and conservatives will never agree on anything and it has nothing to do with politics. Liberal and conservative beliefs come from deeply embedded personal feelings about life, and here is a summary of what psychologists say about this:

Liberals claim they are victims of parents, economics, capitalism, racism, guns, and anything else that keeps the individual from taking responsibility for themselves. Thus, we have the Democratic Party that says let us make you more dependent on the government because you are not smart enough to make good decisions for yourself. Liberals can be overly emotional and illogical. Thus, we have the cry baby liberal protestors, and, now have a gang of liberal politicians in Washington who are willing to stoop to the lowest level to remove a president from office. The operative word for the difference between liberals and conservatives is “responsibility.” This is why liberals hate Trump, because they cannot relate to, or even understand a strong, take-charge, tough, get-the-job-done president who takes total responsibility for everything.

Will Trump be re-elected in 2020? Absolutely! Because the Democrats will make the same mistakes that they did in 2016, with the added banner of socialism.

Wayne Compton

Prescott