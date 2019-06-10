Kroger recalls some frozen berries over possible Hepatitis A contamination

Federal officials are warning consumers to avoid certain brands of frozen berries sold at Kroger and other grocery stores over fears of Hepatitis A virus contamination.

The berries were sold nationwide under the grocery store's "private selection" brand. The contamination was discovered during a frozen berry sampling by the Food and Drug Administration, the grocery chain said in a statement Monday, June 10.

Kroger is recalling the following items, which were distributed to all Kroger family of store banners across the country:

-PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 48 OZ (BEST BY: 07-07-20; UPC: 0001111079120);

-PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20; UPC: 0001111087808);

-PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN BLACKBERRIES, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20, 07-02-20; UPC: 0001111087809)

"These products are available at Kroger and other retail locations and have a two-year shelf life ... The FDA is continuing to investigate to determine whether there are other implicated products," the FDA said via a Yavapai County Community Health Services press release.

Kroger has removed the potentially affected items from store shelves and initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls. Customers who have purchased the above products should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.

There have been no reports of hepatitis A linked to the consumption of the items, the FDA said.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and yellowing of the skin or eyes.

"Hepatitis A virus can result in a liver infection that may be unapparent. However, when symptoms occur, they can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months," the FDA said.

Consumers who've eaten the recalled frozen berries are urged to consult with their health care professionals to determine whether vaccination is appropriate. Those with symptoms should get treatment immediately.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.