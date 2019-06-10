OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 10
Weather  86.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Kroger recalls some frozen berries over possible Hepatitis A contamination
Fruit is sold under 'private selection' brand

Federal officials are warning consumers to avoid certain brands of frozen berries sold at Kroger and other grocery stores over fears of Hepatitis A virus contamination. The berries were sold nationwide under the grocery store's "private selection" brand. The contamination was discovered during a frozen berry sampling by the Food and Drug Administration, the grocery chain said in a statement Monday, June 10. (Courier stock photo)

Federal officials are warning consumers to avoid certain brands of frozen berries sold at Kroger and other grocery stores over fears of Hepatitis A virus contamination. The berries were sold nationwide under the grocery store's "private selection" brand. The contamination was discovered during a frozen berry sampling by the Food and Drug Administration, the grocery chain said in a statement Monday, June 10. (Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: June 10, 2019 5:19 p.m.

Federal officials are warning consumers to avoid certain brands of frozen berries sold at Kroger and other grocery stores over fears of Hepatitis A virus contamination.

The berries were sold nationwide under the grocery store's "private selection" brand. The contamination was discovered during a frozen berry sampling by the Food and Drug Administration, the grocery chain said in a statement Monday, June 10.

Kroger is recalling the following items, which were distributed to all Kroger family of store banners across the country:

-PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 48 OZ (BEST BY: 07-07-20; UPC: 0001111079120);

-PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20; UPC: 0001111087808);

-PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN BLACKBERRIES, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20, 07-02-20; UPC: 0001111087809)

"These products are available at Kroger and other retail locations and have a two-year shelf life ... The FDA is continuing to investigate to determine whether there are other implicated products," the FDA said via a Yavapai County Community Health Services press release.

Kroger has removed the potentially affected items from store shelves and initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls. Customers who have purchased the above products should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.

There have been no reports of hepatitis A linked to the consumption of the items, the FDA said.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and yellowing of the skin or eyes.

"Hepatitis A virus can result in a liver infection that may be unapparent. However, when symptoms occur, they can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months," the FDA said.

Consumers who've eaten the recalled frozen berries are urged to consult with their health care professionals to determine whether vaccination is appropriate. Those with symptoms should get treatment immediately.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Butterball recalls 78,000 pounds of turkey over salmonella fears
Kroger recalls four seasonings because of possible health risk
Product Recalls
Frozen berries lead to Hepatitis outbreak
Chicken products by Foster Farms recalled

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
11
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
11
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
13
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
14
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
15
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries