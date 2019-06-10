OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 10
Weather  86.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Highway 89A closed overnights between Flagstaff, Oak Creek Canyon through Wednesday
Pavement work occurring on June 13, expect delays

Originally Published: June 10, 2019 1:44 p.m.

Highway 89A will be closed in both directions while Arizona Department of Transportation crews remove rocks and fallen trees and improve drainage through the area.

by Arizona DOT

The highway will be closed between Pine Flats Campground at milepost 386 and the lookout point at milepost 390 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. tonight and Tuesday night, June 10-11. Drivers can use Highway 179 and Interstate 17 to get between Flagstaff and Oak Creek Canyon while this portion of 89A is closed.

Crews will return to perform pavement preservation work on this 4-mile stretch of Highway 89A Thursday, June 13, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Flaggers and pilot cars will guide traffic through the work zone. Drivers should expect long delays.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

State Route 89A remains closed between Sedona & Flagstaff due to Slide Fire
Nighttime maintenance will restrict Highway 69 in Prescott Valley beginning June 10
89A closed as sinkhole repairs get underway
ADOT to install fencing on Midgley Bridge/Highway 89A

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
11
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
11
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
13
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
14
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
15
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries