Highway 89A closed overnights between Flagstaff, Oak Creek Canyon through Wednesday
Pavement work occurring on June 13, expect delays
Highway 89A will be closed in both directions while Arizona Department of Transportation crews remove rocks and fallen trees and improve drainage through the area.
The highway will be closed between Pine Flats Campground at milepost 386 and the lookout point at milepost 390 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. tonight and Tuesday night, June 10-11. Drivers can use Highway 179 and Interstate 17 to get between Flagstaff and Oak Creek Canyon while this portion of 89A is closed.
Crews will return to perform pavement preservation work on this 4-mile stretch of Highway 89A Thursday, June 13, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Flaggers and pilot cars will guide traffic through the work zone. Drivers should expect long delays.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
