Explosives found in Colorado River near Parker campground
PARKER STRIP — Authorities in western Arizona are trying to determine who left explosive devices in the Colorado River near a popular campground.
La Paz County sheriff's officials told the Today's News-Herald a snorkeler stumbled upon two devices in the water Sunday at the Castle Rock Campground in Parker Strip. The un-detonated devices were removed without incident.
They say campers did report hearing an explosion the previous night but did not know the cause.
Deputies believe someone taped together the equivalent of quarter-sticks of dynamite to rocks and then tossed them into the water.
The La Paz County Sheriff's office says explosive devices found in the Colorado River near the Castle Rock Shores Campground appear to be M-80 fireworks.
Sheriff’s Captain Curt Bagby said the explosives looked like they were homemade rather than commercial devices.
“They looked like M-80s duct taped to rocks that were tossed into the river,” Bagby said.
An M-80 is a firework that contains the explosive power of one-quarter of a stick of dynamite.
Divers from the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, Buckskin Fire Department and volunteers, made several shoreline sweeps to make sure no other devices were left behind.
Bagby said there was good visibility in the water at the time, but it was possible more of the devices had been thrown further into the river, and perhaps had become hidden under rocks or in debris. He added the sheriff’s office couldn’t be certain they had found them all.
Anyone with any information on this matter is asked to call the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office at 928-669-6141.
The Today's News-Herald, a sister paper of The Daily Courier, contributed to this report.
