Crews step up efforts on Coconino National Forest wildfire
CLINTS WELL — Smoke and driving delays were expected Monday as firefighters ramped up efforts to suppress a wildfire burning in the Coconino National Forest in east-central Arizona.
Fire officials say crews started burning operations along State Route 87 for the fire burning 4 miles (6 kilometers) south of Clints Well.
Traffic on the highway has been reduced to one lane. Drivers should expect delays of at least an hour lasting at least two days, officials said.
Firefighters on Saturday had to ground fire aircraft after a private drone was spotted in a Temporary Flight Restriction area. Operating drones is illegal around wildfires.
The lightning-caused blaze was reported May 30 and has burned almost 10 square miles (24.8 square kilometers). It was 10% contained as of Monday.
Officials say smoke was impacting surrounding areas like Blue Ridge and Payson.
Meanwhile, a grass and brush fire on national forest land on the northeastern outskirts of metro Phoenix was 50% contained after charring over 11 square miles.
Tonto National Forest officials said the human-caused fire began Friday and was burning about 8 miles (13 kilometers) east of Cave Creek.
Neither wildfire has threatened any structures or resulted in any injuries, officials said.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound after confrontation with deputies near Chino Valley, YCSO reports
- Police seeking armed, dangerous fugitive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
11
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
11
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
13
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
15
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...