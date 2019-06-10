Calendar of Events: June 11, 2019

Tuesday, June 11

Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.

Adult Summer Movie Series: The Hunt for the Wilderpeople, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Buying and selling on ebay, noon to 2 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

Prescott Mac User Group (PMUG) meeting, 9:30 a.m., Yavapai College Prescott Campus, Building 3, Room 119. Topics this month include a presentation on Apple TV and a short tutorial on Macmost. Non-members are welcome and refreshments will be served. visit www.pmug.us.

Adult Summer Movie Series: The Hunt for the Wilderpeople, - 5:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Refreshments will be served. Rated PG-13.

Sharlot Hall Museum Day: 91st Anniversary of Museum Opening, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also planned is the annual meeting of the Sharlot Hall Historical Society at 4 p.m. Free admission, one day only. Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 West Gurley Street, Prescott, two blocks west of Courthouse Plaza.

Wednesday, June 12

U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Summer Social for the Prescott American Association of University Women, 5 to 7 p.m., in the Community Room (Building 19) at Yavapai College.To reserve, contact prescottaauwbranch@gmail.com.

Wild West Night benefit for Yavapai Food Bank, The Palace, 120 S. Montezuma St. in Prescott. Tickets cost $35 and include dinner. Prizes, faro demonstation, music and more. Reservations required. 928-541-1996.

Just Write!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott. Delve into creative writing through a series of fun activities designed especially for imaginative teens, grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

Free legal clinic sponsored by Community Legal Services and The Yavapai County Bar Association, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library Founders Suites A and B, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott.

Free Bocce Ball lessons and games, 10 a.m. at Watson Lake Park. Free parking and admission on Wednesday.

Thursday, June 13

You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

Web chatting: FaceTime, Skype, Google Due and Hangouts, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

Let’s Start Writing – Creative Writing Time, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration is required, space is limited. Classes are held in the PC Lab – 2nd Floor. 928-759-3040.

Why is Everyone Mumbling?” free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation, noon to 1 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Dr, Prescott. 928-778-3747.

The 5th Annual Arizona Sonshine free healthcare clinic, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main Street in Prescott Valley. Services available include dental care, eye exams and glasses, healthy living and wellness coaching; immunizations, school physicals and medical screenings; chiropractic care, physical and massage therapy; mental health services; legal services; and community resource information. Call 844-554-4400 or visit arizonasonshine.com.

Northern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care Systems (NAVAHCS) will host a Town Hall meeting for all veterans at 3:30 p.m. on the main Prescott campus off Highway 89, in the Building 15 theater. 928-717-7587.

Beginning Meditation and Mindfulness, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Friday, June 14

Pinterest 101, 10 a.m.,Prescott Public Library, 215 E. GoodwinStreet.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Friday Band, 5 in the Wheel, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

Republican Women of Prescott June Forum, 3 to 4 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Social Room. Talk of the Town Mayor Pro Tem, Billie Orr and Councilman, Steve Sischka will present information about the many things going on in our town and our bright future ahead.

AARP Free Movies for Grownups, 4 p.m., Harkins Theater in Prescott Valley. The June film is “Rocketman,” the human story of musician Elton John. Pre-registration is required. Call 844-418-2281 or visit https://aarp.info/rocketprescottvalley.

TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

The Complete Job Search, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

Chair Yoga, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.