Arizona football adds Northern Arizona to 2027 schedule
College Football
TUCSON, Ariz. – Head coach Kevin Sumlin and Arizona Football have announced the addition of a non-conference game with Northern Arizona for the 2027 season. Arizona will host NAU on Sept. 18, 2027 at Arizona Stadium in an extension of the series between the two schools with games already scheduled for the 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2026 seasons.
“Continuing our relationship with Northern Arizona is extremely important to our program, and we are excited to have the opportunity to add NAU to our future schedule,” Sumlin said. “I have great respect for coach Ball, who I have known for over 25 years, and am looking forward to watching him build his program in Flagstaff.”
The Wildcats will host the Lumberjacks in their 2019 home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:45 p.m. (MST) on the Pac-12 Networks, which is the continuation of the intrastate rivalry that began in 1931.
“We are excited to extend our in-state series with Northern Arizona,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “Keeping NAU on our football calendar for years to come is critical to our southern Arizona community and the state of Arizona. We look forward to hosting NAU Football and continuing this important partnership between our institutions.”
Arizona opens the 2019 season with one of the first games of the year with a match-up against Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 (MST) on the CBS Sports Network in Honolulu.
—Information provided by Arizona Athletics
