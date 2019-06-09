Tucson couple reach a plea deal in 2018 death of infant son

TUCSON — A Tucson couple accused in the death of their 6-month-old son last year have reached a plea agreement in the case.

Pima County prosecutors say Zechariah McDonald pleaded guilty to manslaughter and child abuse while Tamara Fowler pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and child abuse.

The two originally faced first-degree murder charges.

McDonald and Fowler were arrested in February 2018 after their baby was found dead.

KOLD-TV reports McDonald told Tucson police he put the baby in a playpen so he could nap.

When the child began crying, McDonald allegedly placed multiple blankets over the boy to muffle the noise.

McDonald woke up several hours later and found the baby unresponsive.

Police say Fowler allegedly knew McDonald had previously put items like blankets over their son to muffle his cries.