Prescott Film Festival continues Monday with Filmmakers Bootcamp
The Prescott Film Festival continues onto its fourth day Monday, June 10, starting with the third day of the Filmmakers Bootcamp at 10 a.m., followed by The Best Narrative Short Films from 10 Years of the Prescott Film Festival at 2 p.m. and Hand-to-Hand Combat in Film: How to Stay Safe and Look Real at 4 p.m., all in Building Three, Room 119 at Yavapai College.
The Gourmet Dinner prepared by Chef Robert Barr of the Sedona Culinary School of Yavapai College is at 5:30 p.m. in the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center with “Olympia” and “Two Balloons” in the Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
Tickets are 13 for general admission; $7 for students; $110 for a 10-pack of general admission tickets; $75 for the gourmet dinner, $280 for a Platinum Pass and $175 for the all film pass.
Yavapai College is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.prescottfilmfestival.com.
