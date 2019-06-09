OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 10
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

NASCAR cup series race at Michigan postponed because of rain
NASCAR

Clint Bowyer stands on pit row waiting out the rain delay during the NASCAR cup series at Michigan International Speedway, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Brooklyn, Mich. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Clint Bowyer stands on pit row waiting out the rain delay during the NASCAR cup series at Michigan International Speedway, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Brooklyn, Mich. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

By NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 9, 2019 9:34 p.m.

BROOKLYN, Mich. — The break in NASCAR’s Cup Series schedule will have to wait at least an extra day.

Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway was postponed because of rain. It was rescheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. EDT, the second time in just over a month that a Cup race has been pushed past the weekend because of weather.

The race at Dover early last month was also pushed to Monday. That left a quick turnaround before the following Saturday’s race at Kansas. That’s not an issue this time. The Cup schedule has an open date next weekend before resuming June 23 at Sonoma. Of course, that means this delay eats into that time off.

Sunday’s race never began, and the postponement was announced after a delay of about 2½ hours from the scheduled start time.

There was a brief moment, about 90 minutes before the postponement, when a start seemed imminent. Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia, the grand marshal, even gave the command for drivers to start their engines. Cars were on the track, but rain quickly forced them to come onto pit road.

It turned out the biggest entertainment of the day may have been Bubba Wallace and Corey LaJoie throwing and kicking a football around while everyone waited. Daniel Hemric was also involved.

“Is it a bad thing that my most famous moment in a firesuit is slinging a pigskin at a large group of fans?” LaJoie tweeted. “NAH.”

Last year’s June race at Michigan was shortened by rain, but it ended on Sunday as planned. Clint Bowyer won that one. Kevin Harvick won the August Cup race at MIS.

The last time a Cup race at Michigan was pushed past the weekend was in August of 2007, when Kurt Busch won.

The gap in the Cup schedule is the first since Easter weekend in April. Bowyer was asked Friday what his plans were.

“Lake time,” the Kansas native said. “Lake time is one of my most favorite things to do. Flooding is affecting everything. These people are getting beat up in the Midwest bad. ... Hopefully they get some relief and some sunlight and hopefully we will be enjoying the lake. Everything is backed up. The lakes, the retention, literally everything is backed up big time and they need relief in a big way.”

Jimmie Johnson had plans to go to Greece.

“I’ve waited 43 years so what’s another few days,” he tweeted Sunday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Clint Bowyer wins rain-shortened race at Michigan
Snow forces NASCAR to postpone Cup race at Martinsville
Larson leads at Bristol; race postponed to Monday
Logano leads pack of Fords to front at Martinsville Speedway
Drivers like slipping and sliding on old Atlanta track

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
11
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
11
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
13
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
14
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
15
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries