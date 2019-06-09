Mission Act intends to improve health care access for veterans

On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the federal Veteran Affairs Administration implemented the new Mission Act, federal legislation intended to give veterans expedient, and broader, health care choices.

As with any law, it will take time for administrators and those slated to benefit from it to understand all the particulars.

Bottom line: Prioritize veterans by offering options minus the bureaucracy that has plagued the former CHOICE program.

The Prescott-headquartered VA Medical Director for Community and Managed Care Julie Vedda is clear this act is all about reaffirming the nation’s commitment to the wellbeing of its national heroes, those who served in its military branches. This VA charged with the care of some 28,000 veterans across 65,000 miles in northern Arizona embraces these changes as a means to assure all veterans get the “right care at the right time by the right provider in the right place,” Vedda said this week.

For certain, Vedda and other VA officials concur, this is a major undertaking, one the federal VA is open to tweaking as it unfolds based on veteran feedback.

At the local VA, Northern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care System (NAVAHCS), Medical Director Barbara Oemcke said every one of the more than 1,100 staff members are focused on meeting this mission by answering veteran questions and seeking solutions to any hiccups in the process. The goal is for each veteran to be aware of the benefits that come with this new legislation.

One of the fears voiced by some veterans is the possible loss of their community care providers, Vedda said. Even though the CHOICE program is no longer, Vedda said veterans will still be able to use doctors in the community. In fact, she noted, community access is expected to expand.

“It’s going to work a lot more seamlessly,” Vedda assured, noting the launch of electronic billing to expedite reimbursements.

The unknown is who will be selected to handle the community network, Vedda said. The hope is that the doctors and health practitioners who now provide care to veterans will continue to do so, she said.

One element of the new law is to encourage all veterans to register with the VA so they know their eligibility for services, and can then access them when that is appropriate.

For now, however, everything for veterans remains the same when it comes to their current community care, said Vedda, a physician assistant.

One of the most significant new Mission Act options is urgent care services, with no or low-cost options for veterans based on their eligibility, Vedda explained. In addition, even veterans who will need to pay a $30 co-payment will not need to do so at the time of care, but rather the VA will send a bill, she said.

Local veterans will be able to receive urgent care services at either the NextCare Urgent Care on Willow Creek Road in Prescott or at the similar facility on North Windsong Drive in Prescott Valley.

“We understand any transformation of this size, and on such a rapid timeline, is not without risk,” Oemcke said in a news release. “We are aiming for excellence in this effort. We will continue to listen to our veterans and improve the process.”

U.S. VETS Prescott Executive Director Carole Benedict said she is eager for the changes that are touted as making it easier for veterans to get access to health care, be it at a VA facility or through a community provider.

The former Choice program often was cumbersome, and some providers refused to participate due to lack of expedient reimbursement.

The Prescott VA’s top leadership has long promoted the notion that it wants to be a veterans’ first choice for care. They see the Mission Act as a means to reach that objective, particularly when it comes to timely appointments closest to a veterans’ home.

If the VA does not provide certain medical care, or primary care is more than 30-minutes away, a veteran can choose a local doctor or health team. If a veteran must wait more than 20 days for primary care, or 28 days for specialty care that is 60 miles or more away, the veteran can choose a community hospital or provider, officials explained.

The Prescott VA is the smallest of Arizona’s three main VA campuses, with several smaller clinics dispersed across northern Arizona. The other two main facilities are in Phoenix and Tucson.

In some cases, the VA care team may advise a veteran to obtain outside care because it is deemed in their “best medical interest,” Vedda said.

Another piece of the Mission Act revolves around enabling the VA to retain and recruit medical professionals. Loan forgiveness, peer specialty groups and other incentives are encouraged to attract providers, with a particular emphasis on those focusing on mental and behavioral health needs.

“It’s a strong effort. I think this legislation could have a positive impact,” Benedict said. “Hopefully, it will have the intended benefit: our veterans aren’t waiting for care they need, or traveling hundreds of miles to get the care they need.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.