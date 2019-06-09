Letter: In need of your support

In need of your support

Editor:

Thanks to all who support saving Granite Dells. We are so fortunate to have this beautiful gem in our midst. Over the past 40 years I have had the good fortune to hike in many of our 50 states as well as multiple countries in Europe. I have always used Granite Dells to train for the many difficult challenges of my adventures. Of these many interesting places, none has exceeded the peaceful beauty to be found in the Dells.

We must do everything in our power to persevere this unique area for future generations enjoy. The “Save the Dells” organization needs our support. I ask everyone in Prescott and the state of Arizona to joint his effort. This may include attending meetings, donating money or simply spreading the word before we lose this priceless treasure. Once developers move in, it will be gone forever. Let’s go, together we can save Save the Dells.

Dorothy Swehia

Prescott