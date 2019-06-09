OFFERS
Kelly, Marte HR as Diamondbacks finish sweep, beat Jays 8-2
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning of their baseball game in Toronto on Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning of their baseball game in Toronto on Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

IAN HARRISON, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 9, 2019 2:19 p.m.

TORONTO — Carson Kelly and Ketel Marte homered during an eight-run burst in the third inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Robbie Ray (5-3) struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings to snap a two-start losing streak as the Diamondbacks recorded their fifth sweep. Arizona has won six of eight following a five-game losing streak.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays, who were swept for the seventh time. Toronto has four in a row and 14 of 16 to fall a season-worst 19 games below .500 at 23-42. It's their worst position since being 20 games under on Aug. 23, 2002, when they were 53-73.

Ray allowed two runs and five hits and walked one. He's the second pitcher in Diamondbacks history to strike out 10 or more in three straight games against American League opponents. Hall of Famer Randy Johnson did it in the 2000 and 2001 seasons. Ray fanned 10 against Texas on April 10 and struck out 11 at Tampa Bay on May 8.

Clayton Richard (0-2) allowed season worsts of seven hits and seven runs in 2 2/3 innings, the shortest of his four starts with Toronto.

The Diamondbacks did all their damage in the third, scoring seven times after there were two outs and none on.

Marte started things off with a one-out homer, his 15th.

Eduardo Escobar hit a two-out single and advanced on a wild pitch before walks to David Peralta and Christian Walker loaded the bases for Kevin Cron, who hit a two-run single. Pinch-hitter Jarrod Dyson loaded the bases again with an infield single before Tim Locastro chased Richard with a three-run triple.

Kelly homered on the first pitch he saw from Blue Jays left-hander Thomas Pannone. The two-run drive with his seventh.

Gurriel Jr. homered in the first and Danny Jansen made it 2-0 with an RBI double in the second, but that was all for the Blue Jays. Toronto has scored two runs or fewer in four straight games. TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: SS Nick Ahmed (left foot) was replaced by Dyson in the third. Dyson went to center field and Marte moved in from center to play shortstop. ... OF Adam Jones (right hamstring) was held out of the starting lineup for a fourth straight game. Jones ran on the field and shagged fly balls before the game. He last played Tuesday.

Blue Jays: 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got the day off.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Clarke (1-2, 4.43) starts the opener of a three-game series at Philadelphia. Clarke has allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his four starts. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (3-3, 4.14) starts for the Phillies.

Blue Jays: Toronto is off Monday. RHP Trent Thornton (1-4, 4.73) starts Tuesday as the Blue Jays begin a three-game series at Baltimore. Thornton has not figured in the decision in four straight starts since his first career win, May 14 at San Francisco. The Orioles have not named a starter.

