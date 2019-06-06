Griner, Bonner lead Mercury past Fever 94-87
WNBA
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 26 points, DeWanna Bonner added 25 and the Phoenix Mercury used a dominate first half to defeat the Indiana Fever 94-87 on Sunday.
Griner and former Indiana point guard Briann January both had 14 in the first half when the Mercury took a 53-28 lead at the half. It was 81-54 in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter before the Fever stormed back, hitting five 3-pointers in cutting 20 points off the deficit.
Reserve Leilani Mitchell had two of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 17 for the Mercury (2-2) and January added 16. Phoenix made 9 of 18 3-pointers and had 26 assists on 34 baskets. Five players had at least four assists, led by Mitchell’s six.
Kelsey Mitchell hit four 3-pointers and had 26 points for the Fever (3-2). Kennedy Burke went 4 of 4 from distance, 7 of 8 overall and added 18 points with Tiffany Mitchell scoring 17. Indiana was 10 of 16 behind the arc.
Phoenix shot 53 percent in the half with 15 assists on 20 baskets with only one turnover.
