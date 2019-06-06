OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 10
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Griner, Bonner lead Mercury past Fever 94-87
WNBA

In this Thursday, June 6, 2019 photo, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier defends against Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner, second from right, during the first quarter of a WNBA game in Minneapolis. The Mercury trumped the Indian Fever 94-87 on Sunday, June 9, to bring their record back up to .500 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP, file)

In this Thursday, June 6, 2019 photo, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier defends against Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner, second from right, during the first quarter of a WNBA game in Minneapolis. The Mercury trumped the Indian Fever 94-87 on Sunday, June 9, to bring their record back up to .500 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 9, 2019 9:55 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 26 points, DeWanna Bonner added 25 and the Phoenix Mercury used a dominate first half to defeat the Indiana Fever 94-87 on Sunday.

Griner and former Indiana point guard Briann January both had 14 in the first half when the Mercury took a 53-28 lead at the half. It was 81-54 in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter before the Fever stormed back, hitting five 3-pointers in cutting 20 points off the deficit.

Reserve Leilani Mitchell had two of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 17 for the Mercury (2-2) and January added 16. Phoenix made 9 of 18 3-pointers and had 26 assists on 34 baskets. Five players had at least four assists, led by Mitchell’s six.

Kelsey Mitchell hit four 3-pointers and had 26 points for the Fever (3-2). Kennedy Burke went 4 of 4 from distance, 7 of 8 overall and added 18 points with Tiffany Mitchell scoring 17. Indiana was 10 of 16 behind the arc.

Phoenix shot 53 percent in the half with 15 assists on 20 baskets with only one turnover.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner help Mercury beat Fever 95-77
Sims has 15 points as Lynx hold off Mercury
Mercury beat Sun 89-72 for 7th straight victory
WNBA: Griner's triple-double helps Mercury beat Dream 95-87
WNBA: Griner scores 38 to lead Mercury

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
11
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
11
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
13
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
14
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
15
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries