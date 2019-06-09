OFFERS
Calendar of Events: June 10-12

Free Bocce Ball lessons and games, 10 a.m. at Watson Lake Park. Free parking and admission on Wednesdays. (Courier stock photo)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 9, 2019 10:05 p.m.

Monday, June 10

  • Crochet One, Knit Too, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley.
  • Territorial Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., courthouse plaza, Prescott.
  • Windows 10, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.
  • A Universe of Art, 10:15 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
  • Prescott CLSC Reading Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. All ages.

Tuesday, June 11

  • Sharlot Hall Museum Day: 91st Anniversary of Museum Opening, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also planned is the annual meeting of the Sharlot Hall Historical Society at 4 p.m. Free admission, one day only. Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 West Gurley Street, Prescott, two blocks west of Courthouse Plaza.
  • Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz Sings, Yavapai College Jazz Bands, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.
  • Adult Summer Movie Series: The Hunt for the Wilderpeople, 5:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Refreshments will be served. Rated PG-13.
  • Prescott Mac User Group (PMUG) meeting, 9:30 a.m., Yavapai College Prescott Campus, Building 3, Room 119. Topics this month include a presentation on Apple TV and a short tutorial on Macmost. Non-members are welcome and refreshments will be served. visit www.pmug.us.
  • Buying and selling on ebay, noon to 2 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.
  • A Universe of Crafts, 1 to 2 p.m.., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
  • Adult Summer Movie Series: The Hunt for the Wilderpeople, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
  • Toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.
  • Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
  • Tuesday Morning Book Club, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Wednesday, June 12

  • Free Bocce Ball lessons and games, 10 a.m. at Watson Lake Park. Free parking and admission on Wednesday.
  • Free legal clinic sponsored by Community Legal Services and The Yavapai County Bar Association, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library Founders Suites A and B, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott.
  • Just Write!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott. Delve into creative writing through a series of fun activities designed especially for imaginative teens, grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.
  • Wild West Night benefit for Yavapai Food Bank, The Palace, 120 S. Montezuma St. in Prescott. Tickets cost $35 and include dinner. Prizes, faro demonstration, music and more. Reservations required. 928-541-1996.
  • Summer Social for the Prescott American Association of University Women, 5 to 7 p.m., in the Community Room (Building 19) at Yavapai College. To reserve, contact prescottaauwbranch@gmail.com.
  • U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.
