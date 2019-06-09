OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, June 09
Weather  80.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

80-year-old vacationing German woman fractures ankle at Watson Lake

Members of the Prescott Fire Department tend to an 80-year-old woman who fractured her left ankle after a ground-level fall at Watson Lake Park on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Prescott. The woman was on vacation from Germany and only spoke German. She was found about 100 yards down a trail in rocky terrain. (Prescott FD/Courtesy)

Members of the Prescott Fire Department tend to an 80-year-old woman who fractured her left ankle after a ground-level fall at Watson Lake Park on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Prescott. The woman was on vacation from Germany and only spoke German. She was found about 100 yards down a trail in rocky terrain. (Prescott FD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: June 9, 2019 6:44 p.m.

An 80-year-old woman on vacation from Germany suffered a fractured ankle after a ground-level fall at Watson Lake Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Prescott Fire Department responded to a 911 call from an elderly female at 12:30 p.m. Sunday and upon arriving on scene, found the 80-year-old female on the ground about 100 yards down a trail in rocky terrain.

photo

Firefighters with the Prescott Fire Department extricate an 80-year-old woman who fractured her left ankle after a ground-level fall at Watson Lake Park on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Prescott. (Prescott FD/Courtesy)

The woman was alert but had an “angulated left ankle injury,” according to Prescott Fire spokesperson Jeff Jones.

“The patient, who was on vacation from Germany and only spoke German, had no other injuries besides the left ankle,” Jones said in a statement. “Prescott fire crews treated her for the pain and splinted the left lower leg.”

Two engine crews, a Lifeline ambulance and a battalion chief were used to coordinate and extricate the patient from the rocky terrain.

The patient was transferred to Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott for further evaluation.

No further details about the woman's condition were available at press time. Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Reach him via email at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Firefighters rescue woman after fall at Watson Lake
Prescott firefighters trek several miles to help injured hiker
Youth in critical condition after 25-foot fall
Letter: Dells’ natural beauty
BREAKING NEWS: Rescuers move fall victim from Granite Dells

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
09
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
11
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
11
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
13
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
14
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries