80-year-old vacationing German woman fractures ankle at Watson Lake
An 80-year-old woman on vacation from Germany suffered a fractured ankle after a ground-level fall at Watson Lake Park on Sunday afternoon.
The Prescott Fire Department responded to a 911 call from an elderly female at 12:30 p.m. Sunday and upon arriving on scene, found the 80-year-old female on the ground about 100 yards down a trail in rocky terrain.
The woman was alert but had an “angulated left ankle injury,” according to Prescott Fire spokesperson Jeff Jones.
“The patient, who was on vacation from Germany and only spoke German, had no other injuries besides the left ankle,” Jones said in a statement. “Prescott fire crews treated her for the pain and splinted the left lower leg.”
Two engine crews, a Lifeline ambulance and a battalion chief were used to coordinate and extricate the patient from the rocky terrain.
The patient was transferred to Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott for further evaluation.
No further details about the woman's condition were available at press time. Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more.
