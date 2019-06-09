2 convicted for tossing horse lubricant and glitter on cops
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Oregon protesters have been sentenced to five days in jail for throwing horse lubricant mixed with gold glitter on two police officers at a protest.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says the defendants were protesting against a rally organized by a right-wing group called Patriot Prayer when the officers asked to see what was in two 4-gallon (15-liter) buckets they were carrying.
Prosecutors say Robert Majure and Tristan Romine-Mann instead sprayed the slimy liquid on the officers and ran.
Prosecutors say the two attempted to “fist bump” in celebration after they were arrested and cuffed in a patrol car.
A jury convicted them of harassment and acquitted them of a charge of disorderly conduct.
Horse lubricant is a gel used in obstetric and rectal procedures on large animals.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- Police seeking armed, dangerous fugitive
- Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound after confrontation with deputies near Chino Valley, YCSO reports
- 2 vehicle roll-over collision in Prescott forces closure of Willow Creek Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
11
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
11
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
13
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
15
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...