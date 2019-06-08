Zinni and Sussman awarded SEDI Teacher Award

Northpoint Expeditionary congratulates Leah Sussman and Robert Zinni, who were just awarded a 2019 SEDI Teacher Award for their work in Freshman Expedition - Climate Change. Fact or Fiction. They will each receive $1,000 for their award winning curriculum. Northpoint is now enrolling 7th-12th grade for the 2019-2020 school year. Call 928-717-3272 for more information or stop by the school at 551 First Street, Prescott.