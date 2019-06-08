OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 08
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Warning versus citation: How officers decide when to give you a ticket
More warnings issued than tickets in Prescott

Prescott Valley Police officer Jake Lichlyter checks speeders on Robert Road in Prescott Valley on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/ Courier)

Prescott Valley Police officer Jake Lichlyter checks speeders on Robert Road in Prescott Valley on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/ Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: June 8, 2019 9:08 p.m.

At 75 years old, Prescott resident Ronald Main received his first traffic ticket in late May.

“I’d never been cited in my life,” Main said.

He was driving along Prescott’s inner city streets when he executed what he refers to as a “California stop” at a four-way stop sign intersection.

“I slowed down to about 1 to 2 miles per hour, there was absolutely no traffic coming from any direction — no bicycles, no pedestrians, nothing — so I proceeded on down the road,” Main said.

Next thing he knew, he was being pulled over by an unmarked Prescott Police Department (PPD) vehicle.

Main explained his reasoning for the rolling stop, but the officer went ahead and issued the citation anyway. Shocked, Main tried to persuade the officer to instead issue him a warning given his perfect driving record, but the officer wouldn’t budge.

Main even contested the ticket in front of a traffic hearing officer at the Prescott City Court, but the ticket was upheld and he paid the $190 fine.

“It just isn’t right,” Main said. “I deserved a warning.”

OFFICER DISCRETION

After pulling someone over for a moving violation, it is entirely up to that officer’s discretion on whether or not to issue a ticket, according to police officials.

“Ultimately, it’s up to each individual officer on how they’re dealing with each situation,” PPD Traffic Sgt. Nathan Barto said.

For Barto, the major determining factor is how severe the violation is.

“If I think a warning will sufficiently correct the person’s driving behavior, then I’ll issue a warning,” Barto said. “If what they’re doing is out of the norm and it warrants a citation, I write the citation.”

Expanding on that, Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) Traffic Sgt. Rob Brown said he keeps quite a few factors in mind when making that decision.

“There’s past driving behaviors, weather conditions, roadway conditions, traffic conditions and if there are any hazards present or that could possibly be present,” Brown said. “Another is if there is a special detail that we’re doing.”

For instance, police department traffic units will sometimes identity roads that have had particularly high numbers of speeding violations, vehicle accidents or fatalities on them and decide to conduct zero-tolerance details on those roads for a specified amount of time.

“Our No. 1 priority is to educate the public and correct the incorrect behavior that they’re doing,” Barto said.

MORE WARNINGS THAN CITATIONS

So far this year, Prescott Police have issued far more warnings than citations.

Between Jan. 1 and May 31, the department issued 2,167 citations (35%) and 3,314 (65%) warnings.

“We are always told we’re heartless and all we write are citations, but clearly the numbers I just gave you do not back those statements,” Barto said.

Some of the most common violations, Barto said, are speeding, stop sign violations and failing to move over for emergency vehicles on the highway.

Fines for such violations can vary slightly from agency to agency, but in both Prescott and Prescott Valley speeding fines can range from $140 to $493 depending on the extent of the speeding, stop violations are $190 and passing violations are also $190.

When a warning is issued, that information is kept strictly with the agency that issued the warning, said Jake Lichlyter, a PVPD traffic patrol officer.

“They are not reported to the state or any other agency,” Lichlyter said. “So basically, a written warning is simply a record officers can see on a traffic stop within their own agency.”

And while some people believe officers are required to issue a certain number of citations every month, both Barto and Brown said neither of their departments subscribes to that philosophy.

“The only quotas we really have are for community-based policing,” Brown said. “Meaning, my officers have to go to a certain number of community events, such as Coffee with a Cop; nothing enforcement-related.”

Prescott Valley Police officials said their statistics mirror Prescott’s – with more warnings than citations – however, the specifics were not available at press time.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Police issue 605 citations during Click It or Ticket
Police ticket quotas, fact or fiction?
Police issue 605 citations in campaign
Prescott police officers issue 97 tickets in 4 hours
Local officers handle traffic duty Saturday night while public parties

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
08
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
08
Family Storytime
SUN
09
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
11
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
11
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries