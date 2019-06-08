‘Tough Enough to Wear Pink’ fundraiser dinner Saturday

PRESCOTT — The “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” fundraiser at the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo reminds us that we can all play a role, no matter how small, in waging the battle against breast cancer.

This 12th annual event at the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” is scheduled for the second performance at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive.

The 2019 rodeo kicks off on Monday, July 1, and continues through Sunday, July 7, with eight performances.

Prescott Frontier Days Tough Enough to Wear Pink chairwoman Denine Graff has said rodeo competitors and fans will wear pink Western shirts and T-shirts, among other items, to the rodeo grounds on July 2 to support the cause.

Two weeks beforehand, the Tough Enough to Wear Pink fundraising dinner for Prescott Frontier Days, now in its seventh year, will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in the Mackin Building’s hospitality room at the Rodeo Grounds. Some 140 to 150 people are expected to attend.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for the fundraising dinner, which should last until 8 or 9 p.m. For $30 per person, attendees will receive a catered meal. The dinner includes a silent auction and a live auction with dozens of items, including a handmade quilt, jewelry and tickets to events at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Prescott Frontier Days President Chris Graff said.

“This is a big deal to us, and we hold it pretty close to our hearts,” he added about Tough Enough to Wear Pink.

Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Marnie Uhl will serve as the dinner’s master of ceremonies in place of Ken Byers, who died within the past year. Byers had been the emcee for the past six years.

“It’s very hard on all of us,” Tough Enough to Wear Pink director MaryAnn Suttles said of Byers’ death. “We will be recognizing him at the dinner.”

Donations will be generated through the dinner and on Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night on July 2. All monies from the Frontier Days campaign go directly to the medical community in Yavapai County, in conjunction with Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s BreastCare Center in Prescott Valley.

Fans can buy official Tough Enough to Wear Pink memorabilia, such as bracelets, bandanas, hats and visors, and T-shirts at the fundraising dinner and on every day of the rodeo next to the mercantile in the main grandstand. There also will be a drawing for a large stuffed animal horse named Lightning on Monday, July 8, Suttles said.

Since 2008, Prescott Frontier Days’ Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign has donated upwards of $50,000 to help quad-city area cancer patients, Chris Graff said.

Graff added that portions of the proceeds are set aside to buy gift cards for those receiving cancer treatment so that they can afford to buy gas to make their doctors’ appointments, purchase prescriptions and/or food, and cover the cost of mammograms if they can’t afford them.

“We give literally hundreds of those [gift cards] away,” he said. “We try and help as many as we can.”

DINNER TICKETS

Some tickets for the Tough Enough to Wear Pink fundraising dinner were still available as of Thursday afternoon, June 6. For more information, visit the Prescott Rodeo Grounds office, 840 Rodeo Drive, in Prescott or call 928-445-3103.