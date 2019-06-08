Obituary: Loretta Oriet Kemp

Loretta Oriet Kemp was born May 17, 1933, to naturalized Belgium parents, Margraet Vlerick and Arthur Heyde, in the all-American city of Mishawaka, Indiana.

Mishawaka at this time had several neighborhoods, each having emigrants from different European countries. How could this be an All American city? The answer: The Catholic Church, the Catholic school, and the Catholic hospital teaching the love of God, family and America.

Loretta’s love of people helped her keep relationships with her childhood friends until death did them part. She started nurses training at the Catholic hospital which was stopped by marriage to Carl Mahler and a more important job that comes with the title of mother. Over a period of nine years, three Mahler boys were born: Tony, Steve and Michael.

Loretta and Carl visited Prescott just after the big December storm of 1967 and decided to move here anyway in ’68. The only job Carl could find was to buy the “Lucky Seven Transfer (Moving and Storage)” business which he and Loretta ran. Business and tensions built to breaking point resulted in divorce.

Later Loretta, Vincent Oriet, Tony, Steve and Michael got to know, respect and love one another, resulting in the breaking with the Catholic Church and the marriage of Vincent and Loretta. This family made the Lucky Seven Company a success. Success brings notoriety and radio station KYCA dubbed her “Alley Cat” on their morning program because she was the only female mini-skirted piano mover in Prescott. When the company was sold, Vincent retired and Loretta became a Realtor until her retirement.

Vincent passed in 2008 and Stan Kemp came into the picture when Loretta joined the Pendleton Center gym after by-pass surgery in late 2011. Loretta loved her family and had a special place in her heart for her grand- and great-grandkids, by age in descending order: Sean, Nikki, (Jamie), Kristen, Kelly, James, Bethany, Kiersten, Aiden and Anthony. She loved to be surrounded by people, be it camping, cruising, motorcycl e riding, the church women’s group, RVing, the Thursday night car group, and especially for 50 years the Soroptimist origination that improves the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

Loretta passed away peacefully May 23, 2019, of leukemia.

She talked openly with her loved ones about looking forward to seeing Jesus, her mother and father, her three brothers, her late-husband Vince and her best girlfriend from grade school. She expressed hope that all of you will join her in the joy of heaven.

There will be a celebration of life service at 12 noon, Sunday, June 23, at the Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, Arizona, 86301. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Salvation Army.

Information provided by survivors.