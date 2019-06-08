Obituary: Lois Ruth Benson

Lois Ruth Benson, 86, Prescott, Arizona, died on May 28, 2019, while vacationing in Palm Desert, California. She was born Oct. 4, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan. She is the daughter of John and Dorothy Whyte, who preceded her in death.

She graduated from Michigan State Normal College (known today as Eastern Michigan University) in Ypsilanti, Michigan, with a teacher’s degree and taught elementary education in both Michigan and Florida until the birth of their two sons. Lois and Tom were married June 30, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan, in a military wedding, and as a Navy wife they moved seven times while Tom served. After Tom’s service they moved back to Michigan and then to California. They moved to Prescott, Arizona, from Irvine, California, in September 1993. Lois had the wonderful ability to make everything better and brighter wherever she would go. She loved flowers, nature, and especially kids. She served as a docent at Sherman Gardens in Newport Beach, California, and then as a docent for the Highlands Center for Natural History. She was part of the small group that founded the Highlands Center. She was also an elder at Trinity Presbyterian Church and lovingly coordinated the Angel Tree program for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Clifford Benson; and sons Tom Jr. (Lucy) and John.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at Trinity Presbyterian Church at 630 Park Ave. in Prescott, followed by a private interment. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please give memorials to either the Highlands Center for Natural History or Trinity Presbyterian Church.

