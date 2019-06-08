Obituary: Karen Joan Cannon M.A

Karen Joan Cannon M.A,. aka Karen Bump, passed away in her bed during the morning of April 4, 2019, at the age of 65 years. Karen was born July 22, 1952 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Soon relocated to Bentley, Kansas, Karen was raised by her mother and grandmother becoming the youngest member of a strong matriarchal family.

She is survived by her husband, Milton DeLove Cannon (married in 1975). In 1992 she relocated to Prescott Valley where she became co-founder of The Cannon Academy of Performing Art, initial Sponsor and Vice-President of Prescott Jazz Society, Inc. and Co-Sponsor and Director of Neighbor to Neighbor, while remaining very active as a civil servant, she was able to complete her educational programs earning a B.A., Prescott College and an M.A. Fielding Institute, Santa Barbara, California.

Memorial Service will begin at 2 p.m. on June 21 at the St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, East Turquoise Circle, Dewey. Donations may be offered as program support for the Cannon Academy and appreciatively received as program benefit. www.pjazz.org.

