Obituary: Dorothy Cate (Creasman) Miller
Dorothy Cate (Creasman) Miller was born in Athens, Tennessee, on Jan. 16, 1925. Her father, George Dewey Creasman, moved to the Globe/Miami area in Arizona for work, bringing the rest of the family along when Dorothy was about 3. She grew up in Miami and attended ASU in Tempe, Arizona, earning a Teaching Degree.
Dorothy later married James Robert Miller after WWII. He was also from Globe/Miami and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a Pearl Harbor survivor. Dorothy taught at Lincoln Elementary School on Park Avenue in Prescott for 21 years and attended the First Baptist Church (Goodwin and Marina) for nearly 65 years.
Dorothy was proceeded in death by her husband, James; her parents, Pauline and George Dewey Creasman; one brother, Dewey Creasman; and one grandson, Donny Dobbertin. She is survived by her children, Marsha Dobbertin in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Russell Miller of Prescott; as well as two brothers, Dr. John Paul Creasman and Dr. William E. Creasman. She had four grandchildren, Kristin McDonald, James Erik Miller, Marisa Dobbertin, Donny (deceased) and one great-grandson Taylor Dobbertin. Dorothy was a victim of Alzheimer’s Disease and passed away on June 6, 2019, at age 94.
In life she enjoyed traveling, oil painting, yard work and a good joke. She was a good and loyal friend to many who knew her.
Information provided by survivors.
