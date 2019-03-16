OFFERS
No more babies: April the Giraffe is going on birth control

This March 16, 2019 photo provided by Animal Adventure Park shows April the Giraffe with her new male calf on in Harpursville, N.Y. There will be no more babies for April, the giraffe that enthralled worldwide YouTube audiences with two livestreamed pregnancies and births. Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, says Thursday, June 6, 2019 that 17-year-old April will start contraceptives Friday and retire from the park’s breeding program. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

This March 16, 2019 photo provided by Animal Adventure Park shows April the Giraffe with her new male calf on in Harpursville, N.Y. There will be no more babies for April, the giraffe that enthralled worldwide YouTube audiences with two livestreamed pregnancies and births. Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, says Thursday, June 6, 2019 that 17-year-old April will start contraceptives Friday and retire from the park’s breeding program. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 8, 2019 9:24 p.m.

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — There will be no more babies for April, the giraffe that enthralled viewers worldwide with two livestreamed pregnancies and births.

Jordan Patch of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, says Thursday that 17-year-old April will start contraceptives on Friday and retire from the park’s breeding program.

Patch announced on Facebook that the park’s care team decided to retire April following the birth of her fifth calf, Azizi, in March. More than 300,000 people watched the birth live on YouTube.

April drew more than 232 million views on the site during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to another calf, Tajiri (tah-JEER’-ee).

Patch says the zoo’s breeding program will continue with a new female, Johari, and April’s former mate, Oliver. April will be housed with Tajiri and Azizi.

