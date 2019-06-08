OFFERS
Sat, June 08
Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners

This Dudes Food LLC owners Melissa and Zach Hayde. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: June 8, 2019 7:47 p.m.

This Dudes Food truck moving to permanent spot at Rickety Cricket

Followers of the popular This Dudes Food truck will soon be able to head to downtown Prescott for their burger/taco/barbecue fix.

The food truck that has popped up at spots such as the Lowe’s parking lot and the Prescott Airpark is currently working on a permanent location at the 214 S. Montezuma St. site of Rickety Cricket Brewing Tap Room (formerly Far From Folsom).

Zach Hayden, who operates the food truck with his wife, Melissa Hayden, said This Dudes Food LLC is in the process of taking over the indoor restaurant space at Rickety Cricket, as well as a portion of the bar/restaurant’s outdoor patio space.

To retain the food-truck feel, This Dudes Food will serve from a metal window in the patio area. Hayden said the new restaurant space should be open for business within the month.

Jason Orefice, new owner of the historic building that houses the Rickety Cricket Brewing Tap Room, recently split the building into three business spaces. Rickety Cricket will continue to operate as a bar in the front and back bar areas, while This Dudes Food will take on the restaurant portion. Orefice said he is looking for a third tenant for the upstairs space that has served as Annie Attic. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Jason Orefice, owner of the late-1800s building that has housed Rickety Cricket and a number of other bar/restaurants over the years, said he bought the building about a month ago, and has since split the space into three business sites.

Rickety Cricket will continue to operate in the front and back bar areas, while This Dudes Food will run its independent restaurant from the indoor dining area and back patio.

Orefice said he recently started advertising to find a third tenant for the upstairs area that has served as Annie’s Attic.

Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott at Fry’s shopping center

Construction is underway on a new Anytime Fitness gym on a lot next to Taco Bell in the Fry’s shopping center at 3198 Willow Creek Road in Prescott.

Prescott Planning Manager George Worley said the new business got its building permit within the past week or so, and construction began soon afterward.

Construction started recently on a new Anytime Fitness site next to Taco Bell in the Fry’s shopping center on Willow Creek Road. A company spokesperson said the business is expected to be open by September. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

A company spokesperson said the business is scheduled to be open by about September. The Prescott location will join an Anytime Fitness site that already exists on Prescott Valley’s Second Street, but will be under different ownership.

Prescott Gun Club has new owners

Prescott Gun Club has announced that on June 3, Pete and Valerie Fowler finalized the purchase of the club from Don and Elizabeth Grier.

The Fowlers were previously the owners of Prescott Pete’s Shooting Gallery, which conducted mobile shooting events in Prescott and other cities throughout Arizona, according to a news release from the Prescott Gun Club.

The business, located at 1200 W. Iron Springs Road, opened in 2014.

“We had been searching for months for an established local business to be our new full-time focus,” said Pete Fowler.

The Fowlers’ commercial Realtor, Raymond Zogob, reached out to Prescott Gun Club, and the Fowlers said they were impressed with “first-rate facility, staff, and reputation of (Prescott Gun Club).”

While the Fowlers will be introducing new classes, events, marketing and promotional campaigns, they are letting current members and customers know that nothing will change for them regarding their membership program (which provides significant discounts similar to a gym membership), upcoming classes, events or in-store benefits such as the “try before you buy” program.

To send a tip for Need2Know, email editors@prescottaz.com; for legal advertising, email ssialega@prescottaz.com.

Contact
