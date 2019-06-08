Local Sports in Brief: Embry-Riddle men’s basketball program to host youth summer camp this week

Embry-Riddle men’s basketball program to host youth summer camp June 10-13

The annual Embry-Riddle men’s basketball youth summer camp is scheduled for June 10-13 at the ERAU Activity Center in Prescott. Both boys and girls ages 7-11 and ages 12-16 are invited to participate. The 7-11 age group meets from 9-11 a.m. on the June 10-13, while the 12-16 age group meets from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on the 10-13. Cost is $90 per camper. This camp is run by the coaching staff for the Embry-Riddle men’s program, as well as the players from the team. For more information, contact coach Eric Fundalewicz via email at fundalee@erau.edu or assistant coach Doug Beilfuss via email at beilfusd@erau.edu.

Elzinga, Williams winners of Mile Hi Hit the Stake Tournament June 8 in Prescott

Eleven pitchers competed in the Mike Hi Horseshoe Club’s Hit the Stake Tournament, a sanctioned event June 8 at the Watson Lake Park Horseshoe Complex in Prescott. Winners were as follows. In Class A, Bob Elzinga of Phoenix claimed first place, followed by Carrie Metcalf of Phoenix in second and Joe Starika of Prescott Valley in third. In Class B, Cody Williams of Prescott was first, followed by John Barney of Surprise in second and Ron Davis of Mayer in third. Next up for the Mile Hi Horseshoe Club is league play at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Watson Lake complex. The Tall Pines sanctioned tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, June 29, also at the Watson Lake complex. For more information, call Cal Cordes at 928-583-4258.

Free Yavapai College soccer coaching clinic July 17 in Prescott

A free Yavapai College Soccer Coaching Clinic will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in Room 215 of Building 19 on the college’s Prescott campus. No registration is required. Learn soccer from the seven-time NJCAA Division I National Champion Roughriders! All levels of coaching experience welcomed. Introduce a new fan to the sport. Bring a friend! Topics include: team management, developing technique and skill, tactics and strategy, and attacking and defending set plays and laws of the game. Come meet Yavapai’s first and only head soccer coach, Mike Pantalione. For more information, call the athletic department at 928-776-2304.

Game and Fish to close Cornville’s Page Springs fish hatchery June 24-28 for pavement repairs

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will close the Page Springs, Canyon Creek and Tonto Creek fish hatcheries to the public in late June for pavement repairs. Page Springs in Cornville will be closed from June 24-28, Canyon Creek in Payson will be closed from June 27-29, and Tonto Creek in Payson will be closed on June 25 and 26. For more information, call Page Springs at 928-634-1279, Tonto Creek at 928-478-4200 and Canyon Creek at 928-535-5475.

Ed Lepordo Pronghorn Golf Classic June 22 at Prescott Golf Club

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce will play host to the 26th annual Ed Lepordo Pronghorn Golf Classic Saturday, June 22, at Prescott Golf & Country Club, 1030 Prescott Country Club Boulevard, in Dewey. Entry fees are $300 per foursome or $85 per individual. To register, visit pvchamber.org. Hole sponsorships are available for $125 apiece, but it is important to act fast if interested. The Chamber is also looking for raffle prizes from businesses that want to sponsor the tournament and is willing to pick up prizes at those places of business. For more information, call PV Chamber Operations & Events Manager Gloria Grose at 928-772-8857 or email her at: gloria@pvchamber.org.

Prescott Valley Parks & Rec to offer ‘Be a Better Basketball Player’ camp in June

Are you the sweetest dribbler in your neighborhood, but you can’t shoot? Do you dream while using your basketball as a pillow? Got a case of the “Basketball Jones,” but no skills to satisfy it? No worries! Hoops instructor Roy Jenkins is again offering his “Be a Better Basketball Player” camp, starting June 12 and continuing June 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28 at Canyon View Preparatory, 9030 Florentine Road, in Prescott Valley. The camp is designed for those ages 8-12 and 13-17. Session times on the aforementioned dates are 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. for 8- to 12-year-olds and 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for 13- to 17-year-olds. Cost per participant is $30 for the entire session. Jenkins has coached high school basketball, operated basketball camps, and conducted basketball “Shooting Academies.” This is a great opportunity to improve your game. To register, visit the Prescott Valley Parks & Recreation office, 7501 E. Skoog Boulevard, or sign up on the internet at pvaz.net. For more information, call 928-759-3090.

Antelope Hills Golf Course to offer Junior golf classes this summer in Prescott

Antelope Hills Golf Course, 1 Perkins Drive in Prescott, has announced dates for its Junior golf classes this summer. The group classes are for boys and girls ages 8-16 and will include basic golf fundamentals, golf course etiquette, and play on the course. The week-long classes are scheduled for the weeks of June 10, June 24, and July 15. The cost for the week of five lessons is $50 per person. Entry forms and information packets are available at the Antelope Hills Pro Shop. For more information, call Mack McCarley, PGA Professional, at 801-915-8391.

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ BIG Swing Golf Tournament June 14 in Sedona

Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters is inviting the public to participate in its BIG Swing Golf Tournament from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Seven Canyons in Sedona. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s mission to be the “defender of the potential in all children.” Cost is $225 per golfer. For more information, including registration for playing, visit azbigs.org or call Cheryl Gray for sponsorship information at 928-634-9789.

Roughrider baseball program to host overnight camp July 14-17

At the Mile High Baseball School Overnight Camp you will learn skills from a new perspective with a fresh, dynamic approach to teaching baseball. The camp will include instruction on hitting, pitching, fielding and base running. Specialty areas will include speed, strength, conditioning and mental skills. The camp is for players between the ages of 10 and 18. Campers have the option of overnight stay in Yavapai College housing. Meals and activities will be included in the camp fee. Campers will be under adult supervision at all times. Registration and introduction for the camp will run from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Camp will take place for the next three days, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee for campers commuting to camp is $175. The fee for campers staying overnight is $400. An additional $10 will be added to the fee for late registration. The camp’s capacity is limited to 150 campers. For more information, call Yavapai College assistant baseball coach Kyle Wise at 928-776-2292, send an email to kyle.wise@yc.edu.

Free Yavapai College youth soccer clinics Aug. 10, 17 in Prescott Valley, Prescott



Members of the 2019 Yavapai College men’s soccer team will conduct two free youth soccer clinics on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley and on Saturday, August 17, at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. Clinics will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Boys and girls ages 5-15 are eligible to participate. No registration is required. If possible, participants should bring their own soccer balls. All participants will receive a special soccer souvenir gift. Come meet the 2019 Roughriders before their regular-season opener at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, versus South Mountain Community College at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater in Prescott Valley.

Hassayampa Golf Course celebrating its 100-year anniversary; club looks for memorabilia

With the Hassayampa Golf Course celebrating its 100th year of existence in 2019, Capital Canyon Club members are seeking out any memorabilia in reference to the club. Members are specifically looking for old score cards, trophies, pictures from 1919 to 1969, brochures, and or newspaper articles. If you have any items you would like displayed in the historical room at the club, contact John Oas at 928-515-2909, or email norsetigeroas@gmail.com.

Amateur tennis tournament Oct. 11-13 in Cottonwood

An amateur tennis tournament benefiting junior tennis development across northern Arizona will be played at Mingus and Sedona high schools Oct. 11-13. Event proceeds will be used to expand pathways for youth as young as 8 years old to learn and play tennis through adulthood in the Flagstaff, Prescott and Verde Valley areas. The event will feature three United States Tennis Association (USTA) sanctioned tournaments (adults, juniors and National Tennis Rating Program) played simultaneously. Players from ages 8 to 80 will have an event in which they can compete. The event will be played and directed by longtime Northern Arizona Tennis Association board members Larry Lineberry of Sedona and Scott Weber of Flagstaff. Lineberry is a master professional in the United States Professional Tennis Association and a 2017 inductee of the Southwest Tennis Hall of Fame. Weber is the founder and past president of the Flagstaff Tennis Association and is a certified tennis referee and recipient of the 2010 and 2017 USTA Southwest Grassroots Official of the Year. He is the head official of this event. To register for any of these tournaments, visit tennislink.usta.com/tournaments and enter tournament ID#: 750023619. For more information, call Lineberry at 928-300-5394 or email him at: lineberrytennis@gmail.com.