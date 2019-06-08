Frank Shankwitz answers questions, meets wish kid following ‘Wish Man’ screening
Audience members praise film
Updated as of Saturday, June 8, 2019 8:44 PM
Friday night was an emotional moment for Meghan Tisdale, a Make-A-Wish recipient who came face to face with Frank Shankwitz, the man who founded the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“…he’s the person that provided me with my wish and was the person that kept me going,” Tisdale said. “I had just given up. Without being provided with my wish, I probably would have stopped fighting and I probably would have died at some point.”
A recent Prescott High School graduate and pre-engineering student at Yavapai College, she said it is amazing that he has caused her and other children to want to continue living and fighting for their lives.
Their meeting closed out a question-and-answer session with Shankwitz that followed a screening of “Wish Man” that kicked off the week-long Prescott Film Festival on Friday night, June 7. A biographical drama, the film tells the story behind Shankwitz, a Prescott resident and Prescott High School graduate, and the events that led to the creation of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Its message is about how people helped him as a child develop integrity and character, teaching to give back, Shankwitz said.
It took 2-1/2 years to write the screenplay and he had script approval, he said. He lobbied hard to have it filmed locally because he wanted to give back, Shankwitz said.
“It’s so important to me because my coaches, my teachers in Prescott High School helped me so much. My employer … he made sure that I could attend football practices, made sure I could go to the dances,” he said. “That’s why I wanted to give back to this town that helped give back to me so much.”
There are only three real names in the film: his, his wife Kitty Shankwitz and Juan Delgadillo, his father figure and the patriarch of a family that built Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Drive-in, a historic restaurant and tourist attraction in Seligman. Shankwitz said he insisted on having Delgadillo’s name in the film and got the family’s permission to do so.
Walking out after the film was over, Susan Drake said she thought the film was terrific. Drake said she heard Shankwitz give an interview earlier that afternoon telling his story and found the film to be accurate and touching. Lisa Santana also said she thought it was amazing.
“It was moving, real and I didn’t know the story,” Santana said. “I learned a lot.”
Anyone who missed the screening of “Wish Man” can catch it at Harkins Theatres in Prescott Valley.
The Prescott Film Festival continues daily through Saturday, June 15. For a full schedule or to purchase tickets, visit www.prescottfilmfestival.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Prescott's July 4 fireworks show could close Highway 89 for up to 10 hours
- UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Police seeking armed, dangerous fugitive
- 2 vehicle roll-over collision in Prescott forces closure of Willow Creek Road
- Need2Know: TravelCrafters puts ‘new twist’ on old concept; 25 new businesses at Prescott Gateway Mall; and Azteca opens new larger space
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
08
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
08
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
09
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
11
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
11
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...