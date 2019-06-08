OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 08
Weather  79.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: Wanting to support independence

By Annie Lane
Originally Published: June 8, 2019 7:19 p.m.

My youngest is set to move out of the family home in the next month or two. We don’t mind her living at home, but she needs to move out for her own peace of mind, so she can have her own space and start to live independently. She’s 22. In the past -- and still -- she has often asked for money so that she can make important payments (for example, college tuition, car insurance). But more often than not, she uses the money I give her to buy frivolous, in-the-moment wants. She has two jobs, so I know she’ll be able to afford rent -- if she keeps up the hard work and doesn’t fall into laziness. She has a habit of getting a new job, getting really excited about it for a few weeks to a few months and then seemingly getting bored. Then the new job fizzles out and she moves on.

I want her to make this move and live on her own successfully and truly independently. I think she needs it. I think it’ll help her grow. But I’m foreseeing her asking me for rent money — I’m in a tough financial spot at the moment — and I won’t be able to say no. She’s my kid. I want her to know I’m always on her side, that I’ve got her back no matter what. She’s had a rough life. How do I balance this nurturing impulse with letting her learn some big lessons on her own? — Distressed About Departing Dependent

Dear Distressed: Good parenting means sometimes being the bad guy. You can offer her support in ways that aren’t monetary, such as talking through her goals and helping her to figure out what career path she might be interested in. But if she asks for cash, tell her no, and stick to it — not just for your own financial health but for hers. Baby birds don’t learn to fly until they’re kicked out of the nest, and young adults don’t truly learn responsibility until their livelihoods depend on it. Rest assured that ultimately, she will look back and know that you were always on her side.

Dear Annie: I read your column almost every day and have often wondered why you never mention Families Anonymous when responding to a family member or friend of someone is has an addiction issue. This organization helped me enormously when I was trying to cope with my daughter’s addiction. I’d been to Al-Anon and, while I think it’s a fine organization, there is a slightly different attitude among participants of Families Anonymous. I hope you’ll check it out and try recommending it in your column. Thanks for all the good you do. — Elizabeth in Roanoke, Virginia

Dear Elizabeth in Roanoke: I’ve heard many wonderful things about Families Anonymous, and I’m happy to recommend it here. Readers can learn more about the program and find out how to attend free meetings at https://www.familiesanonymous.org. Thank you for writing.

Dear Annie: This is in response to “Tired of the Night Prowls,” whose cats kept her or him awake by fighting all night. My wife had a similar problem. We solved it by coating the cats using a stick of butter. The cats spent the whole night cleaning themselves, which left no time for fighting each other. — Brennan

Dear Brennan: Thank you for the chuckle. I can’t say I endorse this advice; in fact, I have to caution against it, as cats are lactose intolerant. But you win big points for creativity.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Annie: Beyond time to cut the cord
Dear Annie: Friend lacks follow-through
Dear Annie: Anger stays with sobriety
Dear Annie: The specter of past alcohol abuse
Dear Annie: Time to sever incompatible living arrangement

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
08
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
08
Family Storytime
SUN
09
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
11
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
11
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries