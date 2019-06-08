Chamber Focus: Dream Vacations ribbon cutting
Dream Vacations owner Thomas Sloat cuts the ribbon celebrating Dream Vacations’ membership in the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce. Dream Vacations is a veteran-owned vacation planning and booking company with expertise in all types of travel and activities. For more information, visit pushpindestinations.com or call 928-328-1700. Joining in the celebration are Prescott Valley Councilwoman Mary Mallory, Councilman Marty Grossman, Chamber Board Chairman Chris Graff, Chamber CEO Marnie Uhl, Membership Services Manager Brady Cabral, and the Chamber Ambassadors.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Prescott's July 4 fireworks show could close Highway 89 for up to 10 hours
- UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Police seeking armed, dangerous fugitive
- 2 vehicle roll-over collision in Prescott forces closure of Willow Creek Road
- Need2Know: TravelCrafters puts ‘new twist’ on old concept; 25 new businesses at Prescott Gateway Mall; and Azteca opens new larger space
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
08
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
08
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
09
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
11
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
11
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...