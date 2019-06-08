Chamber Focus: Dream Vacations ribbon cutting

Dream Vacations owner Thomas Sloat cuts the ribbon celebrating Dream Vacations’ membership in the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce. Dream Vacations is a veteran-owned vacation planning and booking company with expertise in all types of travel and activities. For more information, visit pushpindestinations.com or call 928-328-1700. Joining in the celebration are Prescott Valley Councilwoman Mary Mallory, Councilman Marty Grossman, Chamber Board Chairman Chris Graff, Chamber CEO Marnie Uhl, Membership Services Manager Brady Cabral, and the Chamber Ambassadors.