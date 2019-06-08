Birth announcements: Week of June 9, 2019
Elias Reid Avitia, a 6 lb. 7oz. boy, was born Monday, June 3, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jessica and Edwin Avitia of Prescott Valley.
Marvin Josue Cahuec Manuel, a 7 lb. 2 oz. boy, was born Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Maura Manuel Cahuec and Marvin Cahuec Pangan of Prescott Valley.
Jack Cody Kennedy, an 8 lb. 1oz. boy, was born Friday, May 31, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Claudia and Cody Kennedy of Chino Valley.
Carter Phoenix Rodriguez, a 7 lb. 3 oz. boy, was born Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kelli and Mariano Rodriguez of Prescott Valley.
